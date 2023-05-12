'Pugot-ulo na naman': Casimero promises fireworks in return fight

MANILA, Philippines — Former world champion John Riel Casimero vowed to deliver a devastating performance in his upcoming fight Saturday against Fillipus Nghitumbwa, aiming to add the Namibian to his list of knockout victims.

The 34-year-old Casimero is fighting on home soil for the first time in four years, taking on Nghitumbwa in a super bantamweight fight at the Okada Resort Hotel in Parañaque City. The two fighters will collide in the main event of the card organized by Treasure Boxing Promotions in cooperation with Johnny Elorde Management International.

At stake is the WBO Global super bantamweight title, which Casimero hinted he will seize in emphatic fashion.

“Excited na ba kayo sa paparating natin na laban? Ako excited na din. Pugot-ulo na naman ito. (Are you excited for our upcoming fight? I’m excited too. It’s gonna be another decapitation)," the outspoken brawler told the media during Thursday’s press conference at The Flash Ballroom inside the Elorde Sports Complex in Sucat, Parañaque.

Casimero (32-4, 22 knockouts) is noted for his swarming style and for his respectable power that led him to stop 22 of his previous opponents.

He is seeking knockout No. 23 against the unheralded Nghitumbwa (12-1, 11 KOs), who in turn hopes to stun the Filipino crowd with an upset victory.

However, Nghitumbwa’s manager and promoter Nestor Tobias is wary of Casimero’s tendency to fight dirty.

“Come Saturday night you will see that Fillipus Nghitumbwa is a special boxer. I just want the fight to be fair. I hope he (Casimero) throws the right punches because he likes to hit behind the head, and hopefully, he would not do that. Let us make it a clean fight," said Tobias.

Casimero tried to intimidate Nghitumbwa by shoving him when the visiting fighter flexed his arms and came a bit close to the Filipino to pose for photos. But Nghitumbwa was undeterred, and both fighters ended up shaking hands immediately after.

Casimero just can’t wait to duke it out with Nghitumbwa and send his opponent packing.

“Malapit na. Dalawang araw na lang. So bakbakan na talaga. Let's go! (Only two days left. It’s time to rumble. Let’s go!)” he said.