Meet Far East Unitedâ€™s coach Matt Holland

Meet Far East United’s coach Matt Holland

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 1:30pm
Matt Holland

MANILA, Philippines – It’s an all-star team that Far East United is fielding in the Soccer Tournament US $1 Million Winner Take All from June 1-4 in Cary, North Carolina.

There’s Malaysian Safee Sali and Indonesian Greg Nwokolo, who score goals like nobody’s business. There’s Thai national mainstay Charryl Chappuis, Croatian Marko Simic who has made a name for himself playing in Indonesia, Guam captain Jason Cunliffe, Japanese defender Masaki Watanabe, and veteran Azkals defender Anton del Rosario among others. Former United City FC and La Salle defender Joshua Dutosme is also part of the team.

With a team like this, it needs a veteran gaffer with quite a resume to get them to play sweet music.

And that job goes to Welsh coach Matthew Holland, who has lived and worked in Southeast Asia since 2011.

“I have worked on a first team, youth and grassroots, and academy level including as an analyst.  My coaching is wide and in different disciplines,” said the 34-year-old coach. “It is one of the reasons why I have gotten multiple jobs in the region.”

Holland has coached extensively in Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India and his native Wales. He has also led Bengaluru FC to the Indian league championship (2015-16) and Buriram United to the Thai league title (2018-19).

“I was in one of these dinners where you’re dealing with persons from eight different organizations,” related Holland of how he secured this plum coaching job. “One of them was the 7s.”

“I thought there were great people involved and exciting things were happening and I was a part of this journey as early as February (of 2023).”

“The make-up of the team is different and it changes because of the availability of players, but it is exciting. These are key players in their countries and national teams; players who I have seen and coached against while working in Southeast Asia. It is great to meet them and to help give them that opportunity to showcase their talent on a different global stage.”

The team might be made up of all-stars, but chemistry is a concern. 

“I am not worried about fitness because they are all playing in their current seasons,” added Holland. Of the FEU squad, it is only Chappuis who played for Holland in Thai club, Port FC. 

“The challenge is simple — the boys have to be familiar with one another. It is very much going to be about togetherness and the pride of representing Asia on US soil. There are tactical elements that we are discussing internally. But we have to blend together in a short time.”

Far East United is in Group D of the TSTS US $1 Million Winner Take All along with West Ham United, Dallas United and Culture by Mo Ali FC.

The seven-a-side football tournament featuring 32 top teams will be held at the WakeMed Soccer Park from June 1-4.

