^

Sports

Sibol women's team wrests SEA Games silver; PUBG Mobile squad tops qualifiers

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 11:31am
Sibol women's team wrests SEA Games silver; PUBG Mobile squad tops qualifiers
Members of Sibol's women's Mobile Legends team pose with their medals.
Sibol

MANILA, Philippines — Sibol's only all-women team in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, the Women's Mobile Legends team, captured the team's first silver medal in this year's Games as they fell to powerhouse Indonesia, 2-3, in the gold medal match.

Composed of Kaye Maerylle “Keishi” Alpuerto, Rica Fatima “Amoree” Amores, Sheen “SHINOA” Perez, Mery Christine “Meraaay” Vivero, Gwen “not ayanami” Diagon, Alexandra Dardo and coached by Abraham “Bam” Unida, Sibol made it hard for their rivals, denying a 3-0 sweep and turning the finals into a five-game series.

Similar to the group stages, team Indonesia dominated Sibol in Game 1 but the team was able to retaliate and win Games 2 and 3, marking the first game loss of the Indonesian squad in an international tournament.

With Sibol at match point, Indonesia turned the momentum around, putting pressure on the jungle and banning heroes the Philippine meta is known for like the Estes. 

In the deciding Game 5, Indonesia managed to wipe out all heroes on the side of Sibol around the 15th minute to make history as the first women gold medalist in Mobile Legends. Sibol likewise earned the team's first silver medal in this year's Games.

In the other esports venue, both SIBOL's PUBG Mobile teams saw a slow start, initially finishing at the bottom of the pack at 11th and 16th of the overall standing by the fourth round in the qualifiers.

By the fifth map however, SIbol’s first team stacked up 20 elimination points, finishing the fifth round as the last team standing and propelling themselves from 11th to third place with one last round left in the qualifiers. Meanwhile, Sibol's second team seemed to be on the brink of elimination at 18th place.

With one last map to go, Sibol’s second squad managed to break into the last four team standings in the last round, scoring much needed points. Even though they only scored one kill in the map, the ranking point for finishing fourth propelled them to 16th place, enough to qualify to the final round.

But all eyes are on their brothers in Sibol's first team as they secured another map win with 19 eliminations, taking the number one seed in the overall standings with 79 total points, 14 points ahead of second seed Vietnam's second team.

The PUBG Mobile Final round will see three days of competition starting today until May 14, while the Men's Mobile Legends squad will begin their gold medal defense in the group stages today.

32ND SEA GAMES

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS

SEA GAMES

SIBOL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Marcos Jr. salutes Bustamante

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos congratulated Philippine racer Bianca Bustamante for scoring her maiden victory at the Formula 1 Academy in Spain and encouraged her to continue inspiring other young women worldwide.
Sports
fbtw
'Disgraceful': Bewildered MVP blasts Gilas loss to Cambodia

'Disgraceful': Bewildered MVP blasts Gilas loss to Cambodia

By Dino Maragay | 15 hours ago
Business tycoon and longtime basketball godfather Manny V. Pangilinan voiced out his displeasure with the Philippine men’s...
Sports
fbtw

Warriors, knicks stay alive

13 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors kept their NBA title defense alive on Wednesday with a 121-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, who saw star center Anthony Davis depart after taking a blow to the head.
Sports
fbtw

PBA to launch U11 clinics  

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday the league will conduct U11 clinics on June 2, 3, 9 and 10 at the CCF Gym, Meralco Avenue with assistance from the UP College of Human Kinetics under the supervision...
Sports
fbtw

Mighty cray nails six-peat fil-am runner averts shutout for team Philippines

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
There’s a collective sigh of relief that accompanied the cheers as Fil-Am hurdler Eric Cray did Eric Cray things in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games here.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Limang magkapatid nalason sa inulam na palaka, 1 patay

Limang magkapatid nalason sa inulam na palaka, 1 patay

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
Isang limang taong gulang na batang lalaki sa Dipolog City ang nasawi habang inoobserbahan ang apat nitong kapatid matapos...
Sports
fbtw
Lasing sumugod sa kaaway tinaga sa leeg, tepok

Lasing sumugod sa kaaway tinaga sa leeg, tepok

By Jorge Hallare | 13 hours ago
Patay agad ang 31-anyos na binata nang tagain ng kanyang matagal ng kaalitan sa Zone-1, Brgy. New Caaluan, Tinambac, Camarines...
Sports
fbtw
P3.9 milyong smuggled na sigarilyo naharang sa Zamboanga

P3.9 milyong smuggled na sigarilyo naharang sa Zamboanga

By Doris Franche-Borja | 13 hours ago
Isang lalaki ang ­inaresto ng mga otoridad nang masamsam sa kanya ang 113 kaha ng puslit na sigarilyo na nasa P3.9 milyong...
Sports
fbtw
Drug dealer utas sa buy-bust

Drug dealer utas sa buy-bust

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
Idineklarang dead on arrival ang isang lalaki na umano’y drug dealer sa naganap na buy-bust operation sa Purok, 13,...
Sports
fbtw

Mag-asawa inutas, ibinaon ng pamangkin

13 hours ago
Pinagpapalo sa ulo ng pamangkin at kasama nito hanggang sa mamatay ang mag-asawa na naniningil ng utang dito, naganap sa North Cotabato.
Sports
fbtw

May-ari ng paresan itinumba ng tandem

By Cristina Timbang | 13 hours ago
MANILA, Philippines — Namatay noon din ang may-ari ng isang paresan makaraang pagbabarilin ng dalawang lalaki na sakay ng isang motorsiklo, kahapon ng umaga sa Aguinaldo Highway, Brgy. Lalaan 1st, Silang,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with