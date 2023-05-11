^

Sports

Constantino bests Uy in sudden death to win ICSTI Luisita title

Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 3:34pm
Constantino bests Uy in sudden death to win ICSTI Luisita title
Harmie Constantino poses with her trophy.
Pilipinas Golf

TARLAC – Harmie Constantino battled back from six shots down in regulation with a scorching backside rally for a 68 then drained a 12-foot birdie putt in sudden death to foil Daniella Uy and snare the ICTSI Luisita Championship crown here Thursday.

Constantino never really thought she would still contend for the crown after holing out with a 79 in the second round to fall four shots off Uy heading to last 18 holes of the P750,000 championship. She then bogeyed the first two holes in the final round, and coupled with Uy string of pars, Constantino dropped six shots farther back off the leader.

But she birdied No. 5 and gained another stroke on the ninth to match Uy’s frontside 36 then made things happen in the last seven holes, coming through with a flurry of birdies, including three straight from No. 12 before holing out with another to complete a 68 and a 218.

Uy birdied the 10th to pad her lead to five but bogeyed Nos. 12 and 13 in a costly four-shot swing and though she birdied the difficult 17th to regain the lead, the former Junior World champion failed to match Constantino’s closing birdie and signed for a 72 and a two-over overall total.

Constantino then rode on the momentum of her big backside charge, birdying the first playoff hole from an uphill lie then watching Uy crack under pressure with a flubbed downhill putt from just about the same distance to clinch the victory worth P93,750.

“No idea I could still come back from 4 shots down and go into a playoff…not until I reached No. 18 and had a birdie putt. I told myself that this is my last chance of making something,” said Constantino.

She did and the former national amateur champion annexed her fifth career victory, including two at Eagle Ridge-Aoki where she marked her pro debut in 2021 and another couple of wins at Pradera Verde and Villamor last year, while dealing Uy another heartbreak loss.

Uy, who scored a Ladies Philippine Golf Tour breakthrough at Riviera-Langer in 2021, also missed scoring a second win in Iloilo after squandering a huge lead in the final round.

Sarah Ababa carded a 73 to place third at 219 while Florence Bisera turned in a second straight 74 for fourth at 224.

Korean Kim Seoyun, who moved into contention with a second round 70, faded with five bogeys in the first seven holes, limping with a 78 for fifth at 225 while Gretchen Villacencio and Pamela Mariano matched 226s after a 74 and 75, respectively.

Chihiro Ikeda shot a 76 for eighth at 232 while Apple Fudolin and Korean Yang Ju Young assembled identical 235s after a pair of 78s.

GOLF

HARMIE CONSTANTINO

ICTSI GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daddy&rsquo;s girl delivers for Samboy

Daddy’s girl delivers for Samboy

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It wasn’t easy to find the pot at the end of the rainbow but Jamie Lim endured the hardships to claim her second career...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas faces acid test vs naturalized player-laden Cambodia

Gilas faces acid test vs naturalized player-laden Cambodia

1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ bid for redemption will be put to a severe test when it battles Cambodia Thursday in the 32nd Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol cops more SEA Games esports medals

Sibol cops more SEA Games esports medals

9 hours ago
The country's national esports team has secured more medals in two other esports events in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid, Giannis, Doncic, Tatum, SGA named to All-NBA First Team

Embiid, Giannis, Doncic, Tatum, SGA named to All-NBA First Team

9 hours ago
NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid of Philadelphia, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas star Luka Doncic and Boston's...
Sports
fbtw
Chot: We have to adjust, pivot

Chot: We have to adjust, pivot

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas needs its good old “puso” early in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games redemption tour.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Helm X Seroja for one night only

Helm X Seroja for one night only

By Pepper Teehankee | 17 hours ago
Singapore Tourism Board brings Filipino foodies “Serve It, Singapore!” — a slew of one-of-a-kind dining...
Sports
fbtw
Chary Mercado: Even without biological kids, she is a Mother like no other

Chary Mercado: Even without biological kids, she is a Mother like no other

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 2 days ago
There’s this old saying that goes, the hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.
Sports
fbtw
Gavin Ruffy&rsquo;s tips for aspiring Fashion Designers

Gavin Ruffy’s tips for aspiring Fashion Designers

By Mons Romulo | 2 days ago
Gavin Ruffy has been designing since 2014. He took Fashion Design and Merchandising at De La Salle College of St. Benild...
Sports
fbtw
King Charles III & his firsts

King Charles III & his firsts

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 6 days ago
For the first time in my life, I will be witnessing a true-to-life King’s coronation live, albeit electronically. Not...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Incredibly happy&rsquo;

‘Incredibly happy’

By BÃ¼m D. Tenorio Jr. | 6 days ago
Celebrations are breathtaking because in them are moments that make people happy.
Sports
fbtw
Art and space

Art and space

By Pepper Teehankee | 7 days ago
Art and design have long been intertwined, each providing inspiration in the creation of beloved furniture pieces we have...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with