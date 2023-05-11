^

Anthony Smith hopeful for UFC title shot if gets past Johnny Walker

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 2:24pm
Anthony Smith hopeful for UFC title shot if gets past Johnny Walker
Anthony Smith (left) is on course for a third title in his career.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – Come Sunday, May 14, American mixed martial arts fighter Anthony Smith will engage in his 19th bout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and his 54th fight overall. That’s a lot; an average of 3.6 fights in what has been a 15-year career.

He’s faced the likes of Thiago Santos, Rashad Evans, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Jon Jones and Glover Teixeira among others.

Currently ranked fifth in the UFC’s light heavyweight division, Smith (36-17, 11-6 in the UFC) will be up against the dangerous Brazilian fighter Johnny Walker (20-7) on May 14 in UFC Fight Night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The winner will be a fight or two away from a shot at that belt wrapped around the waist of Jamahal Hill. 

“It is what I worked for,” bared Smith. “I am going to put all my best and die trying to win the belt and I mean that.’’

Smith first came over to the UFC in 2013, where he was released after a loss to Antonio Braga Neto. 

Instead of wallowing in depression, Smith came back with a vengeance, winning the Cage Fury middleweight title, and two fights later, the Victory Fighting Championship middleweight belt. 

He was recalled to the UFC immediately after that fight in January 2016, and he has been with the world’s top combat sports organization since.

Now, he is on course for a third title in his career.

“I have been reflecting as of late,” said Smith. “I have been looking at my journey and it is like how the sport has changed in these past years. You tend to break down fights between the generations of fighters — the differences are huge. The evolution of the sport has been something. My journey has been crazy. When I started out, the sport wasn’t even sanctioned in Nebraska (where he grew up). I am grateful to be a part of the UFC.”

Smith isn’t thinking of history just yet.

It is one fight at a time. And standing in his way is Johnny Walker. 

“Johnny is a problem for a guy like me,” Smith postulated. “Because I am thoughtful and put a lot of thought into what is happening. He does create an interesting problem as he is very free flowing, very creative at the moment. The benefit for me is I don’t get too high or too low when I am inside the Octagon.”

“I can always make good decisions there. You cannot put your foot on the gas pedal all the time because that is not going to work all the time.”

It’s a dangerous fight against a dangerous opponent, but Smith hopes that after this, he moves much closer to that title shot.

“I know that I have a few years left in my fighting career and I would like to give it my best. I have four daughters and my youngest will never know how cool her dad was back in the day. I have another life ahead of me when my fighting is done. But I cannot say that I am finished.

“The UFC world title is what I am aiming for. It isn’t Jamaal. It is what he has.”

UFC Fight Night will be shown live in the Philippines over the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application. The main card begins at 3 a.m. with the preliminary bouts scheduled for 11:30 p.m. on Saturday the evening before.

