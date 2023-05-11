Bienvenido MaraÃ±on backstops Far East United in TST tourney

Bienvenido Marañon backstops Far East United in TST tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Scoring machine Bienvenido Marañon is joining the star-studded Far East United football team that will be taking part in the upcoming The Soccer Tournament US $1 Million Winner Take All slated in Cary, North Carolina from June 1-4.

With former Azkals Stephan Schrock and Roland Muller begging off at the last minute, the shuffling of the deck continues for the squad. The addition of Marañon is welcome news for team organizer Anton del Rosario, the other sole remaining ex-national player on the squad that also features Malaysian scoring machine Safee Sali, Thai star Charyl Chappuis, Indonesian sensation Greg Nwokolo, Japanese defender Masaki Watanabe, and more.

Far East United will be coached by Englishman Matt Holland who resides in Thailand.

“We are happy to have Bienve Marañon with us in Far East United,” said del Rosario. “We all know his quality and impact. Fans saw that recently when he joined Bonifacio Global City in the Asia 7s where he scored four goals in one match. We all know what he has done here in Philippine football on a club level as well as for the national side. With Bienve in uniform, we are excited to show what we can do in this international seven-a-side tournament with quality competition.”

Far East United is in Group D with English squad West Ham United, Dallas United, and Culture by Mo Ali FC.

Other known football clubs participating include Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, English Premier League team Wolverhampton, Mexican side Necaxa, Israeli squad Hapoel Tel Aviv, English League One team Wrexham Dragons, and the US Women’s that is led by former American stars.