Pasig repels Caloocan; Zamboanga, Sarangani win in MPBL

Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 12:10pm
Pasig's Kenny Roger Rocacurva
MANILA, Philippines – Pasig City MCW Sports away in the third quarter, then held off Caloocan's rally to prevail, 82-74, on Wednesday to rev up its drive in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Kenny Roger Rocacurva combined with Pierce Tyron Chua, Shane Menina and Michael Maestre to push Pasig far ahead, 45-22, from which Caloocan couldn't recover.

Formerly of Cebu Institute of Technology and Letran, Rocacurva tallied 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals to earn best player honors as Pasig raised its record to 6-3 in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Chan and Menina scored 13 points each, Maestre finished with 12 and Robbie Manalang 11 for Pasig, which was held scoreless for over six minutes, allowing Caloocan to threaten at 65-71 following a 14-point salvo and at 68-74 following a triple by Jeramer Cabanag.

Ryan Paule Costelo, however, bunched six points and Chan added two free throws against two charities by Gabby Espinas to ensure Pasig Coach Boyet Fernandez of the victory, 82-70, with just a minute left.

Caloocan dropped to 5-3 as only Cabanag found his range with 16 points, followed by Ronnie Matias with 11 plus 11 rebounds.

Earlier, Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines subdued Bacolod City of Smiles, 89-77, and the Sarangani Marlins trounced the Pasay Voyagers, 84-69.

Powered by MPBL MVP Jaycee Marcelino with 18 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and two steals, and his twin brother, Jayvee, with 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals, Zamboanga rebounded from a 16-30 hole to climb to 6-2. King Caralipio, an acquisition from Letran, also delivered for Coach Vic Ycasiano with 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Bacolod, which tumbled to 3-6, got 20 points from James Mangahas and 15 each from Val Chauca and Domark Matillano.

Sarangani led by as many as 23 points (45-22) and improved to 4-5 behind the 18-point, nine-rebound,= and five-assist effort of Jefferson Comia and the support of John Carlos Escalambre (15 points), Jeff Viernes ( 13 points, 8 assists) and John Paul Cauilan (11 points, eight rebounds).

Pasay, which fell to 5-3, got 13 points and nine rebounds from Jeric Serrano and 10 points and 15 rebounds from Dhon Reverente.

The MPBL visits the San Andres Sports Complex on Thursday with San Juan battling Oriental Mindoro at 4 p.m., Pampanga facing Bicol at 6 p.m. and Nueva Ecija tackling Manila at 8 p.m.

