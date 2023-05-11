^

Pinoyliga cagefest: Archers down Pirates for 2nd straight win 

Philstar.com
May 11, 2023 | 10:32am
Pinoyliga cagefest: Archers down Pirates for 2nd straight winÂ 
Raven Cortez had 14 points and five rebounds for La Salle.
Pinoyliga

Games Sunday (EAC Gym)

9 a.m. – JRU vs LPU
11 a.m. – SBU vs EAC
1:30p.m. – PCU vs GMC
3:30 p.m. – CSB vs UP

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle posted its second straight victory at the expense of Lyceum of the Philippines University, 80-76, in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup last Tuesday at the Enderun Colleges Gym.

Raven Cortez had 14 points and five rebounds while Bright Nwankwo and Jonnel Policarpio each scored 10 points for the Green Archers.

La Salle moved into a tie with Mapua for the Group Prime lead of the tournament backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print.

The Pirates, who drew a 22-point, 11-rebound outing from Enoch Valdez, fell to 1-2 in their bracket.

In the other Group Prime game, JL Delos Santos logged 21 points, six assists, four boards and two assists as Jose Rizal University overpowered Philippine Christian University, 94-79.

Vince Sarmiento had a double-double outing of 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Shawn Argente added 14 points for the Bombers, who moved up to 1-1.

The Dolphins, who got 14 points, seven boards, four blocks and four steals from Fernand Bessala, remained winless in three matches.

In the lone Group Edge contest, Adamson also entered the win column with a 76-72 decision of Far Eastern University.

Kendrick Cañete had 23 points and nine boards, Cedrick Manzano produced 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Jano Calisay and Ray Allen Torres chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Falcons, who tied their victims at 1-1.

James Tempra and Patrick Sleat each scored nine points for the Tamaraws.

In last Sunday's results, Mapua downed PCU, 89-79, FEU nipped Emilio Aguinaldo College, 98-97, and Guang Ming College prevailed over San Sebastian, 74-71.

Meanwhile, the games Friday were called off as schedules were adjusted following the decision of University of the East to pull out. Games will resume on Sunday at the EAC Gym in Manila.

