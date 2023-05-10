UAAP men's volley finals: Bulldogs ward off Tigers to draw first blood

The top-seeded Bulldogs flaunted fresher legs down the stretch to hack out a gutsy win in two hours and 38 minutes and climb a step away from building a dynasty.

Games on Sunday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – UST vs NU (men finals)

4 p.m. – NU vs DLSU (women finals)

MANILA, Philippines – Unstoppable National University fended off University of Santo Tomas, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 29-31,15-11, in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals to move on verge of a three-peat feat in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Coming off a week-long break after earning an outright finals ticket with a 14-0 sweep of the elimination round, the top-seeded Bulldogs flaunted fresher legs down the stretch to hack out a gutsy win in two hours and 38 minutes and climb a step away from building a dynasty.

Michaelo Buddin led the way with 26 points on 24 hits, a block and an ace as the Bulldogs also posted their 33rd straight win since 2019.

Buddin added 26 receptions while Nico Almendras (20) and Ken Malinis (11) provided help with Joshua Retamar and Jann Sumagui chipping in 25 sets and 16 digs, respectively.

Game 2 is on Sunday, with the Bulldogs sporting a chance to cap a perfect season for their fifth overall title.

“Naging problema namin’ yung opensa namin sa ibang sets, buti nalang may unforced errors sila at nakalamang sa bandang huli. Sana tuloy-tuloy pa at makuha na namin,” said coach Dante Alinsunurin.

The Bulldogs took command with a quick 2-0 lead and though the Golden Spikers snatched the third set, they were in complete control at 19-14 in the fourth for a potential clincher only to run out of steam and surrender a 29-31 lead.

But NU was not to be denied in the rubber, unleashing a 3-0 closeout from a slim 12-11 cushion to run away with a win highlighted by Almendras’ solo block on Jay Rack dela Noche.

Super rookie Josh Ybañez (28), Gboy de Vega (19) and Rainier Flor (12) put up solid efforts for No. 2 Santo Tomas, which survived the stepladder with a win over No. 3 Far Eastern University to earn a shot at the mighty NU.