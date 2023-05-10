Maiden Pilipinas Super League cagefest slated in Tiaong

Pilipinas Super League organizers introduced the historic tourney that will feature around 20 teams from the provincial municipalities and guest squads from all over the country with a whopping P2 million prize pool at stake.

MANILA, Philippines – All roads lead to Tiaong, Quezon as the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) teamed up with the second district of Quezon in launching the inaugural PSL-D2 Super Cup Invitational Tournament next month.

PSL Rocky Chan and Quezon 2nd District Rep. David Jayjay Suarez on Wednesday introduced the historic tourney that will feature around 20 teams from the provincial municipalities and guest squads from all over the country with a whopping P2 million prize pool at stake.

As of now, there are at least 15 confirmed teams led by host Tiaong, Lucena City and other towns of Quezon’s second district for the June 2 opening of the PSL D2 Quezon Invitationals, also backed by Tiaong mayor RJ Mea and Alona party-list Rep. Anna Villaraza-Suarez.

“Matagal na po namin itong pinaplano at pinapangarap. We’re happy to partner with PSL in making this happen. It’s an opportunity for the second district of Quezon to be in the map and calendar of Philippine sports,” said Rep. Suarez in the tournament launch at Seda Hotel in Vertis North, Quezon City.

“We’re honored and happy na kami ang napili ng Quezon to partner with. Bakbakan ito. It’s gonna be an exciting tournament,” added Chan, who was joined by vice president Ray Alao and commissioner Leo Isaac, on the upstart joust that will allow two imports and one Fil-Foreign player per team.

Though the towns of Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, San Antonio and the province’s capital Lucena are expected to also host games, the refurbished Tiaong Convention Center will be the main hub of PSL D2 Invitationals.

All teams will be bunched in four groups with the top teams of each pool advancing to the knockout semifinals and finals. A grand prize of P1 million awaits the champion while the second to fourth placers take home P500,000, P300,000 and P200,00 respectively.

No entry fee is required for all teams, making it a golden opportunity for aspirants to strut their stuff as the primary vision of the week-long PSL D2 Invitationals that will serve as a prelude to the town fiesta of Tiaong also in June.

“We believe in developing our homegrown talents in every municipality and locality. Starting at the grassroots is the best opportunity for them. This tournament will be a showcase of our culture, richness, heritage and excellence in different fields of our kababayans,” added Suarez.