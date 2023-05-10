Bustamante beams with Filipino pride after maiden F1 Academy win

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine racing sensation Bianca Bustamante is relishing her first-ever career win in the all-female single seater championship F1 Academy as she ruled Race 2 in Valencia last weekend.

After an optimistic start in Round 1 in Austria earlier this month, Bustamante followed it up with a superb drive that saw her convert her first pole to a win on Saturday.

But more than bringing pride to herself and to her team PREMA Racing, the 18-year-old enjoyed putting the Philippines atop the podium in an arena like motorsport where not many Filipinos enjoy success.

Bustamante was visibly emotional during the awarding ceremonies where the Lupang Hinirang was played at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. During a press conference held with the Philippine media on Monday, Bustamante looked back at the moment she put the country on top.

“You know, representing your country in any career, or any sport, it has that feeling, that adrenaline it gives you and that proud [feeling], you know, regardless if you win or lose. And you know, representing the Philippines itself, has truly been an honor of mine. Especially, in the world of motorsport where we’re not very known. [The] Philippines is not very known for having a lot of racing drivers so it was quite an unusual sport,” Bustamante said.

“And so to actually have the anthem played… I know a lot of the drivers have never even heard of our anthem… Has probably never even seen the flag before because of the lack of Filipino racing drivers. So to have it played as I have my competitors and peers alongside me, I had the team and the people in front of me. It was a surreal moment,” she added.

Born and raised in the Philippines, where she budded into a decorated karting career before moving overseas to chase her dream of making it to Formula 1, Bustamante wasn’t lacking in Filipino pride.

“When it was playing, I just couldn’t help but sing along because I’m so proud of who I am and where I come from,” she said.

The racing driver’s love for her motherland has always been obvious from the get-go, as she also features a Philippine flag on her racing helmet. She also never fails to remember that she represents not only herself, but the whole country whenever she steps out onto the track.

“It’s something that I’m never, never gonna look behind, put past behind me because I know that I am who I am because I’m from the Philippines, because I’m Filipino and I’m proud of where I come from, I’m proud of my roots,” said Bustamante.

“And I know that it wasn’t an easy path to get to where I am, coming from the Philippines and the struggle, we had financial difficulties, you know, this has fine-tuned me to the racing driver and the person that I am,” she added.

Bustamante stands not only as the sole Filipino but also the only Asian driver in the 15-driver grid of F1 Academy. Knowing that a lot of young drivers from the region look up to her, she knows that whatever she achieves, she didn’t do alone.

Rather, with every win she celebrates, she celebrates it with the rest of the Philippine nation.

“I, as a Filipino, I stood there not as one, but as the 113 million Filipinos beside me. So maraming salamat sa lahat ng sumusuporta at susuporta,” she said.

Bustamante and the F1 Academy series will shift to Barcelona for Round 3 from May 19-21. There, the Filipina will attempt to take another win under her belt and move up the championship standings where she currently sits sixth.