Gilas faces acid test vs naturalized player-laden Cambodia

Michael Phillips dunks during Gilas' game versus Malaysia. He finished with 15 rebounds and nine points.

Games Thursday

(Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2)

4 p.m. Manila time – Singapore vs. Philippines (women)

6 p.m. Manila time – Philippines vs. Cambodia (men)

PHNOM PENH – Gilas Pilipinas’ bid for redemption will be put to a severe test when it battles Cambodia Thursday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tilt at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2 here.

Both teams will go into the match set at 6 p.m. (Manila time) on a high, having started their campaigns on a high.

Gilas smothered Malaysia last Tuesday 94-49 while Cambodia, coming off a golden win in the 3x3 event last Sunday, trounced Singapore 85-60 Wednesday.

Cambodia has strengthened its team with naturalized players Sayeed Pridgett, Brandon Peterson and Darrin Dorsey, members of the 3x3 squad that beat the Philippines in the men’s finals.

Three more naturalized players are also in the Cambodian team, according to Gilas coach Chot Reyes.

“They are a tough team,” Reyes said. “You saw the three guys in the 3x3. They have another three. They have like six naturalized players. They are going to be a handful.

“We have to be able to adjust and pivot during the game. We have very little knowledge about their games as a team. We have some information as individuals, but as a team, very little. It’s really a matter of how we can adapt. Our adaptability is going to be tested,” said Reyes.

On Wednesday, Gilas was forced to look for another venue for practice after organizers set a morning practice at an outdoor court.

Reyes has also expressed concern over the basketball playing surface, which is usually used in volleyball and badminton games.

“We shouldn’t be playing on a surface like this. This is the situation that we are dealt with. We just have to embrace and accept it,” said Reyes.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser topscored against Malaysia with 15 points and Justin Brownlee added 11 points. Michael Phillips was also impressive with 15 rebounds and nine points.