^

Sports

Alyssa Valdez 'doing well' in SEA Games practice, hopes to play

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 11:21am
Alyssa Valdez 'doing well' in SEA Games practice, hopes to play
This composite shows Alyssa Valdez leading SEAGAMES delegation in 2015.
VMGAsia / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – Philippines women's volleyball skipper Alyssa Valdez remains hopeful to be able to contribute for her team on the court as they started their campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

As the Filipina spikers demolished Cambodia in straight sets, 25-5, 25-5, 25-5, in their opening game, Valdez is hoping to be at full strength in time for their next games as they attempt to return to the SEA Games podium for the first time since 2005.

“Hopefully, hopefully,” Valdez told the media on whether or not she’ll suit up in the next games for Coach Jorge de Brito.

“I’ve been really listening to my coaches, therapists, and doctors. I’m doing pretty well in practice,” she added.

But the Team Philippines flag-bearer isn’t rushing into things, as she expressed immense trust in de Brito and what he wants to do for the team.

“We really trust Jorge’s system… Kung ano yung ipapagawa niya sa amin. We really trust this team,” she said.

Though watching from the sidelines, Valdez beamed with pride on the Filipinas’ mauling of the newly formed Cambodian team. As they brace for tougher challenges ahead, the three-time PVL MVP was grateful for the optimistic start.

“[I’m] very, very proud of the girls. Medyo light in a way to start the SEA Games campaign but we’re really taking it one game at a time,” said the skipper.

“We’re hoping that this will build our confidence for our game tomorrow against Vietnam,” she added.

Valdez and the rest of the Philippine team will hope to perform well against Vietnam Wednesday afternoon at the Olympic Complex Indoor Main Hall.

32ND SEA GAMES

ALYSSA VALDEZ

SEA GAMES

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Mercenaries in Cambodia

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
A rule to allow any player, with or without affinity, to represent a country on the basis of a passport has opened the floodgates for mercenaries to desecrate the spirit of sportsmanship at the ongoing SEA Games...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals overpower Malaysians

Nationals overpower Malaysians

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas hardly broke a sweat as it overpowered Malaysia, 94-49, to get its “redeem mission” in the 32nd...
Sports
fbtw

San Beda clips Letran on last-second trey

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda spoiled the debut of coach Rensy Bajar for Wangs Basketball @27 Striker-Letran with a thrilling 90-87 win in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas bludgeons Malaysia to start 'gold-or-bust' SEA Games mission

Gilas bludgeons Malaysia to start 'gold-or-bust' SEA Games mission

By Dino Maragay | 20 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas men's team met little resistance from an overmatched Malaysia squad, waltzing to a 94-49 victory to strongly...
Sports
fbtw

Yulo strikes again

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Carlos Yulo capped the “Caloy Yulo Show” with a gold and a silver, leading a three-gold gymnastics haul that keyed a six-gold collection for Team Philippines in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games yester...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PVL-bound Nisperos stresses faith in young Akari squad

PVL-bound Nisperos stresses faith in young Akari squad

By Luisa Morales | 15 minutes ago
Ateneo standout Faith Nisperos expressed a lot of belief in the potential of young Premier Volleyball League team Akari ...
Sports
fbtw
AcadArena's CONQuest returns with loaded 3-day convention

AcadArena's CONQuest returns with loaded 3-day convention

By Michelle Lojo | 58 minutes ago
The country's premiere gaming and pop culture festival is set to reach new heights.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Imus escapes Batangas as Bacoor, Valenzuela book victories

MPBL: Imus escapes Batangas as Bacoor, Valenzuela book victories

1 hour ago
Imus SV Squad survived Batangas Embassy Chill's final assault and prevailed, 71-70.
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Lee chasing historic three-peat

Korea's Lee chasing historic three-peat

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 1 hour ago
It isn’t very common to find your name in golf’s history books alongside greats such as Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid, Sixers put up pivotal 3-2 lead over Celtics with Game 5 win

Embiid, Sixers put up pivotal 3-2 lead over Celtics with Game 5 win

1 hour ago
Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to within one win of a series triumph over the Boston Celtics, scoring 33 points in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with