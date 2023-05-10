Alyssa Valdez 'doing well' in SEA Games practice, hopes to play

MANILA, Philippines – Philippines women's volleyball skipper Alyssa Valdez remains hopeful to be able to contribute for her team on the court as they started their campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

As the Filipina spikers demolished Cambodia in straight sets, 25-5, 25-5, 25-5, in their opening game, Valdez is hoping to be at full strength in time for their next games as they attempt to return to the SEA Games podium for the first time since 2005.

“Hopefully, hopefully,” Valdez told the media on whether or not she’ll suit up in the next games for Coach Jorge de Brito.

“I’ve been really listening to my coaches, therapists, and doctors. I’m doing pretty well in practice,” she added.

But the Team Philippines flag-bearer isn’t rushing into things, as she expressed immense trust in de Brito and what he wants to do for the team.

“We really trust Jorge’s system… Kung ano yung ipapagawa niya sa amin. We really trust this team,” she said.

Though watching from the sidelines, Valdez beamed with pride on the Filipinas’ mauling of the newly formed Cambodian team. As they brace for tougher challenges ahead, the three-time PVL MVP was grateful for the optimistic start.

“[I’m] very, very proud of the girls. Medyo light in a way to start the SEA Games campaign but we’re really taking it one game at a time,” said the skipper.

“We’re hoping that this will build our confidence for our game tomorrow against Vietnam,” she added.

Valdez and the rest of the Philippine team will hope to perform well against Vietnam Wednesday afternoon at the Olympic Complex Indoor Main Hall.