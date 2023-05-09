^

Constantino fumbles, loses solo lead at start of ICTSI Luisita Championship

Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 3:23pm
Constantino fumbles, loses solo lead at start of ICTSI Luisita Championship
Harmie Constantino
Pilipinas Golf

TARLAC – Harmie Constantino stumbled at the finish, yielding two strokes on No. 18 on a three-putt miscue and ending up with a 71. This enabled Daniella Uy to gain a share of the lead after 18 holes of the ICTSI Luisita Championship at the Luisita Golf and Country Club here Tuesday.

The back-to-back winner of the final two legs of last year’s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour at Pradera Verde and Villamor was cruising control with a four-birdie feat against a bogey after 17 holes. But she missed the par-4 18th then three-putted, spoiling what could’ve been a blistering start for the diminutive but talented shotmaker who birdied all but one of the four par-5 holes.

“Nahirapan ako sa green at yung distance sa putting,” said Constantino, who made a swing change after finishing tied for third at Caliraya Springs topped by Epson Tour campaign Pauline del Rosario. “I also struggled on my long game but overall, it’s a pretty good one — saved some pars than I thought and kind of held on to my scores.”

Uy, in pursuit of a second victory after scoring a breakthrough at the tough Riviera-Langer in 2021, stayed focused off the mound and rebounded from a bogey on the first hole with birdies on Nos. 4 and 12, gaining a shared view of the top with six straight pars.

“I know I need to hit straight drives here, mahirap magkamali dito (Luisita) kasi malamang ma-puno ka,” said Uy, who hopes to further improve on her ball-striking in the last two rounds to get a crack at the crown after blowing her bids in Iloilo and Caliraya Springs.

Constantino and Uy’s one-under par cards put them four strokes clear of Sarah Ababa and Gretchen Villacencio, who matched 75s, while Florence Bisera and Pamela Mariano hobbled with 76s for a share of fifth with amateur Laurea Duque.

Korean Kim Seoyun, who lost by one to del Rosario at Caliraya, recovered from a disastrous frontside 41 marred by two double with a backside 36 for a 77, while reigning LPGT Order of Merit winner Chihiro Ikeda and Korean Yang Ju Young matched 79s for a share of ninth in the 54-hole championship offering a total prize fund of Php750,000.

Constantino took control early as she birdied the first long hole on No. 5 then gained another stroke on the par-4 seventh before missing a birdie chance on the next par-5 (No. 9). After dropping a stroke on the 10th, she birdied the 12th, another par-5, then poised to dominate the field with another feat on No. 16.

But after matching par on No. 17, she mishit her approach on the 18th and lost her putting touch and signed for a 6.

