^

Sports

Smart, Dark League Studios partner to advance Philippine esports

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 2:29pm
Smart, Dark League Studios partner to advance Philippine esports
From left: Lloyd Manaloto, FVP and Head of Smart Prepaid Marketing; AC Valdenor, CEO of Dark League Studios; and Melvin Nubla, FVP and Head of Smart Go-To-Market and Sub Management.
Smart

MANILA, Philippines – Two of the country’s prime esports advocates teamed up in a historic alliance to further develop, promote and catapult the already booming discipline to even greater heights.

In a giant tie-up, Smart Communications, Inc., and Dark League Studios inked a multi-year partnership to ensure an unwavering support to amateur esports leagues nationwide and ensure the industry’s relentless growth.

FVP and Head of Smart and Prepaid Marketing Lloyd Manaloto, FVP Head of Smart Go-To-Market and Sub Management Melvin Nubla, and Dark League Studios CEO AC Valdenor led the contract signing ceremony to signal a rosy road to esports’ future.

Among the big steps in the plot for the PLDT wireless services arm and Dark League Studios is to discover and develop world-class Filipino esports athletes from the grassroots level, where still unearthed potentials are just waiting for a chance to shine.

The Kings League, Queens League and Mayors Cup are only among the few amateur programs of Dark League Studios that could serve as platforms for aspiring players with the backing of Smart.

Roadshows, mini conferences, community programs and content production are also in the pipeline for Smart and Dark League Studios.

The partnership came at the heels of their respective programs aimed to sustain the esports’ steady drive with Smart celebrating a one-year anniversary of a first-of-its-kind Smart GIGA Arena in March.

Smart GIGA Arena, the country’s first all-in-one esports platform, features daily, weekly and monthly tournaments for aspirants with prestige and cash prizes at stake across a bevy of popular esports games such as Mobile Legends: Bang-Bang (MLBB), Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), League of Legends: Wild Rift and Player’s Unknown BattleGrounds (PUBG).

This month, Dark League Studios had a rousing success to its historic PBA Esports Bakbakan tourney in partnership with the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Talk ‘N Text Tropang Giga reigned supreme in the tilt with a 3-0 sweep of Barangay Ginebra to become the first MLBB champion.

ESPORTS

GAMING

SMART
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao vows to shoulder expenses of boxer in coma

Pacquiao vows to shoulder expenses of boxer in coma

2 days ago
The medical needs of Kenneth Egano, the Sarangani bantamweight who slipped into a coma after winning his eight-round fight...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas opens redemption campaign vs Malaysia

Gilas opens redemption campaign vs Malaysia

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Under heavy threat from a beefed-up opposition and adverse conditions, Gilas Pilipinas gets the ball rolling for its Gold...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo retains SEA Games all-around gymnastics crown

Yulo retains SEA Games all-around gymnastics crown

17 hours ago
Carlos Yulo handily kept his individual all-around title and anchored the national men’s gymnastics squad to another...
Sports
fbtw

Negros breeders vie in NCA derby

15 hours ago
The National Cockers Alliance holds its seventh six-cock derby in the current NCA season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig today.
Sports
fbtw
Bren Esports boss cleared of drug charges

Bren Esports boss cleared of drug charges

21 hours ago
Bren Esports chief executive Bernard "Bren" Chong has been cleared by the Court of Appeals for his alleged involvement in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Smart, Dark League Studios partner to advance Philippine esports

Smart, Dark League Studios partner to advance Philippine esports

By John Bryan Ulanday | 44 minutes ago
Two of the country’s prime esports advocates teamed up in a historic alliance to further develop, promote and catapult...
Sports
fbtw
Sterling takes decision win over Cejudo in UFC 288

Sterling takes decision win over Cejudo in UFC 288

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Aljamain Sterling landed 186 strikes to Henry Cejudo’s 143.
Sports
fbtw
UNTV Cup: Judiciary enters finals; Go, Angara anchor Senate

UNTV Cup: Judiciary enters finals; Go, Angara anchor Senate

2 hours ago
Two-time champion Judiciary booked the first finals berth in the 9th UNTV Cup with an easy 76-61 victory over the PNP Responders...
Sports
fbtw
JGFP Inter-Club golf tiff returns with international flavor

JGFP Inter-Club golf tiff returns with international flavor

4 hours ago
After a three-year absence, the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) will stage the 2023 Inter-Club Championship...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Baltazar shines as Pampanga outlasts GenSan in OT

MPBL: Baltazar shines as Pampanga outlasts GenSan in OT

4 hours ago
Pampanga drew a monster performance from Justine Baltazar and clutch hits from Archie Concepcion and Kurt Spencer Reyson to...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with