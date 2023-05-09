Smart, Dark League Studios partner to advance Philippine esports

From left: Lloyd Manaloto, FVP and Head of Smart Prepaid Marketing; AC Valdenor, CEO of Dark League Studios; and Melvin Nubla, FVP and Head of Smart Go-To-Market and Sub Management.

MANILA, Philippines – Two of the country’s prime esports advocates teamed up in a historic alliance to further develop, promote and catapult the already booming discipline to even greater heights.

In a giant tie-up, Smart Communications, Inc., and Dark League Studios inked a multi-year partnership to ensure an unwavering support to amateur esports leagues nationwide and ensure the industry’s relentless growth.

FVP and Head of Smart and Prepaid Marketing Lloyd Manaloto, FVP Head of Smart Go-To-Market and Sub Management Melvin Nubla, and Dark League Studios CEO AC Valdenor led the contract signing ceremony to signal a rosy road to esports’ future.

Among the big steps in the plot for the PLDT wireless services arm and Dark League Studios is to discover and develop world-class Filipino esports athletes from the grassroots level, where still unearthed potentials are just waiting for a chance to shine.

The Kings League, Queens League and Mayors Cup are only among the few amateur programs of Dark League Studios that could serve as platforms for aspiring players with the backing of Smart.

Roadshows, mini conferences, community programs and content production are also in the pipeline for Smart and Dark League Studios.

The partnership came at the heels of their respective programs aimed to sustain the esports’ steady drive with Smart celebrating a one-year anniversary of a first-of-its-kind Smart GIGA Arena in March.

Smart GIGA Arena, the country’s first all-in-one esports platform, features daily, weekly and monthly tournaments for aspirants with prestige and cash prizes at stake across a bevy of popular esports games such as Mobile Legends: Bang-Bang (MLBB), Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), League of Legends: Wild Rift and Player’s Unknown BattleGrounds (PUBG).

This month, Dark League Studios had a rousing success to its historic PBA Esports Bakbakan tourney in partnership with the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Talk ‘N Text Tropang Giga reigned supreme in the tilt with a 3-0 sweep of Barangay Ginebra to become the first MLBB champion.