^

Sports

Sterling takes decision win over Cejudo in UFC 288

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 1:04pm
Sterling takes decision win over Cejudo in UFC 288
Aljamain Sterling
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – There was much trash talking leading up to the bantamweight title fight between current belt holder Aljamain Sterling and the returning legend Henry Cejudo. The fight had its moments, but as Sean O’Malley later derisively said to the former, (you) better look better than that.”

So much for making Cejudo eat his 2008 Olympic gold medal. So much for Cejudo wanting to hurt Sterling.

At the end of their five-round main event fight at UFC 288 last May 7 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, Sterling (23-3-0) took a split decision over Cejudo (16-3-0).

Sterling landed 186 strikes to Cejudo’s 143. The champion took down Cejudo four times while the latter returned the favor thrice. 

The former two-division champion in Cejudo had problems with the reach of Sterling. And yet, when the champion was taken down, he came close to a submission; once even being literally saved by the bell. 

And yet, Cejudo was not his old explosive self, although he did move forward a lot. He isn’t moving forward the way he wanted as he took his first ever UFC loss and mulled whether he should return or not.

"Hats off to Henry Cejudo, I knew it was a close fight coming in,” said Sterling. “I wasn't sure which way the decision was going to go, I had it 3-2. I wish I could have done better, but Henry's a legend. It wasn't an easy task to run through him like I did everyone else. Stay persistent, keep gunning for that takedown, and I think that's where I won the fight. Sugar Sean (O'Malley), where you at?!"

Sterling better be careful for what he wishes for. 

A scuffle nearly broke inside the Octagon when O’Malley made his way inside, after which the two traded barbs and had to be separated. From all indications, the two will have to wait until September to get their hands on each other. 

In the co-main event, Belal Muhammad (23-3-0) was impressive in taking a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns (22-6-0).

Over five rounds, damage from Muhammad's powerful kicks added up and prohibited Burns from getting inside and implementing his grappling. With the dominant decision win, Muhammad becomes next in line for the championship, and he said, "You give me eight weeks, I can beat Jon Jones. You give me three weeks; I can beat any welterweight in the world. Leon and Colby, I'm coming for both of you guys!"

Burns’ loss set him back big time as he was hoping for a win to get a crack at Leon Edwards’ belt. 

Now he has go through another challenge or two before that shot.

Meanwhile, China's Yan Xiaonan shocked the world by knocking out former champion Jessica Andrade, setting herself up for a potential title match with UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili. 

Gushed Yan, “I am so happy! This is the happiest moment since I got into the UFC. Thank you everybody! I've been training in the US for one year. Thank you everybody from Team Alpha Male and everybody who has helped me."

When asked about the potentially explosive battle with Zhang, Yan looked to its potential impact, "I think if both of us can represent the female fighters from China at the highest level of this sport, we will make them proud of us. Dana, let's make it happen!"

At the post-fight press conference, when UFC President Dana White was asked about Zhang Weili versus Yan Xiaonan in China, he said, "I'm definitely looking at China right now."

The Prudential Center sold out all its tickets with the announced attendance at 17,559 paying patrons.

The gross total revenue for the announced live gate was $5,182,210.36, making it the highest-grossing sporting event in Prudential Center history.

The Fight of the Night was awarded to Movsar Evloev, who defeated Diego Lopes in a whale of a fight. Two Performance of the Night Awards were handed out to Yan Xiaonan and Matt Frevola, who knocked out Drew Dober in the first round of their lightweight bout that ended the preliminary cards.

The UFC is shown live in the Philippines every week on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV application.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao vows to shoulder expenses of boxer in coma

Pacquiao vows to shoulder expenses of boxer in coma

1 day ago
The medical needs of Kenneth Egano, the Sarangani bantamweight who slipped into a coma after winning his eight-round fight...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas opens redemption campaign vs Malaysia

Gilas opens redemption campaign vs Malaysia

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Under heavy threat from a beefed-up opposition and adverse conditions, Gilas Pilipinas gets the ball rolling for its Gold...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo retains SEA Games all-around gymnastics crown

Yulo retains SEA Games all-around gymnastics crown

16 hours ago
Carlos Yulo handily kept his individual all-around title and anchored the national men’s gymnastics squad to another...
Sports
fbtw

Negros breeders vie in NCA derby

13 hours ago
The National Cockers Alliance holds its seventh six-cock derby in the current NCA season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig today.
Sports
fbtw
Bren Esports boss cleared of drug charges

Bren Esports boss cleared of drug charges

19 hours ago
Bren Esports chief executive Bernard "Bren" Chong has been cleared by the Court of Appeals for his alleged involvement in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sterling takes decision win over Cejudo in UFC 288

Sterling takes decision win over Cejudo in UFC 288

By Rick Olivares | 35 minutes ago
Aljamain Sterling landed 186 strikes to Henry Cejudo’s 143.
Sports
fbtw
UNTV Cup: Judiciary enters finals; Go, Angara anchor Senate

UNTV Cup: Judiciary enters finals; Go, Angara anchor Senate

50 minutes ago
Two-time champion Judiciary booked the first finals berth in the 9th UNTV Cup with an easy 76-61 victory over the PNP Responders...
Sports
fbtw
JGFP Inter-Club golf tiff returns with international flavor

JGFP Inter-Club golf tiff returns with international flavor

2 hours ago
After a three-year absence, the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) will stage the 2023 Inter-Club Championship...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Baltazar shines as Pampanga outlasts GenSan in OT

MPBL: Baltazar shines as Pampanga outlasts GenSan in OT

3 hours ago
Pampanga drew a monster performance from Justine Baltazar and clutch hits from Archie Concepcion and Kurt Spencer Reyson to...
Sports
fbtw
Facebook's Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Facebook's Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

3 hours ago
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg took part in his first jiu-jitsu martial arts tournament on Saturday and went home with silver...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with