JGFP Inter-Club golf tiff returns with international flavor

Nicole Gaisano-Gan holds the ball after she scores a hole-in-one during a practice round on Monday prior to the opening of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) 2023 Inter-Club Championship at Eagle Ridge in Cavite.

MANILA, Philippines – After a three-year absence, the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) will stage the 2023 Inter-Club Championship with more than 170 players set to compete Tuesday at Eagle Ridge in Cavite.

The last time JGFP had an Inter-Club tournament was in 2019, reason why JGFP president Oliver Gan expressed excitement as the organization brings back one of the highly anticipated events in amateur golf.

“It is exciting because golfers get to represent their respective clubs. That is exactly the reason why it is one of the well-attended events in our JGFP tournaments,” said Gan, a former junior golfer and golf consultant of the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

“This time, however, aside from the clubs we have in Metro Manila, as well as from the provinces Cebu, Cagayan de Oro and Davao, we will also have clubs from Taiwan and Thailand joining the tournament. This is the biggest Inter-Club and we’re very happy to stage the event,” added Gan.

There are two divisions in the Inter-Club, Division 1 for 13-18 years old, and Division 2 for 12-and-under. Division 1 will be played at the Aoki Course while Division will be at Norman Course. The Tee Time for Division 1 is 6 a.m. for Day 1 while Division 2 will tee off at 10:30 a.m.

For Day 2, it is a reverse tee time for Divisions 1 and 2, while for Day 3, tee time for the two divisions will be at 6 a.m.

On Monday, during the practice round at the Norman Course, Nicole Gaisano-Gan buried her first career hole-in-one as the 12-year-old golfer aced the 137 yards par 3 No. 4 using a 9i fourteen PC3 iron with a Maxfli Softfli ball alobgside flightmates Namon Luangnitikul, Wirada Tawinsang and sister Stephanie Gaisano-Gan at thei Eagle Ridge.

Also, the JGFP had its formal opening for the Inter-Club highlighted by the Team Parade. The organization likewise conducted a Captains Meeting, and a Sports Psychology Seminar held by Dr. Ramon Villasor.