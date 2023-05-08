Arevalo fades with 75 in Garden City Classic

MANILA, Philippines – Abby Arevalo went on an attack mode in an attempt to post a creditable finish that however backfired as she stumbled with a birdie-less 75 and wound up tied 62nd in the Garden City Charity Classic ruled by Aussie Gabriella Ruffels in easy fashion at Buffalo Dunes in Kansas Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Arevalo normed 330 yards off the tee but missed five fairways and went out of regulation seven times while finishing with 33 putts as she failed to sustain a hot second round 68 with a 37-38 to finish second-to-last in the surviving 64-player field with a 216 total.

The ICTSI-backed bet, a former Cactus Tour leg winner, finished 19 strokes off Ruffels, who coasted to a four-stroke romp over Italy’s Isabella Fierro and two others in the sixth leg of this year’s Epson Tour.

Fierro matched Ruffels' superb 62 in the first round, her 32-30 version lifting her to joint second with French Agathe Laisne and Korean Gal Yul Kang, who rallied with 63 and 65, respectively, for 201s.

Arevalo fired a 68 Saturday to jump from tied 95th to joint 45th and emerge the lone Filipino survivor as Bianca Pagdanganan, Pauline del Rosario, Clariss Guce all fell by the wayside.

But Arevalo floundered in a backside start as she yielded two strokes and missed a couple of birdie chances at the front before holing out with yet another bogey.