^

Sports

Arevalo fades with 75 in Garden City Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 8, 2023 | 9:37pm
Arevalo fades with 75 in Garden City Classic
Abby Arevalo
Instagram / Abby Arevalo

MANILA, Philippines – Abby Arevalo went on an attack mode in an attempt to post a creditable finish that however backfired as she stumbled with a birdie-less 75 and wound up tied 62nd in the Garden City Charity Classic ruled by Aussie Gabriella Ruffels in easy fashion at Buffalo Dunes in Kansas Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Arevalo normed 330 yards off the tee but missed five fairways and went out of regulation seven times while finishing with 33 putts as she failed to sustain a hot second round 68 with a 37-38 to finish second-to-last in the surviving 64-player field with a 216 total.

The ICTSI-backed bet, a former Cactus Tour leg winner, finished 19 strokes off Ruffels, who coasted to a four-stroke romp over Italy’s Isabella Fierro and two others in the sixth leg of this year’s Epson Tour.

Fierro matched Ruffels' superb 62 in the first round, her 32-30 version lifting her to joint second with French Agathe Laisne and Korean Gal Yul Kang, who rallied with 63 and 65, respectively, for 201s.

Arevalo fired a 68 Saturday to jump from tied 95th to joint 45th and emerge the lone Filipino survivor as Bianca Pagdanganan, Pauline del Rosario, Clariss Guce all fell by the wayside.

But Arevalo floundered in a backside start as she yielded two strokes and missed a couple of birdie chances at the front before holing out with yet another bogey.

ABBY AREVALO

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao vows to shoulder expenses of boxer in coma

Pacquiao vows to shoulder expenses of boxer in coma

1 day ago
The medical needs of Kenneth Egano, the Sarangani bantamweight who slipped into a coma after winning his eight-round fight...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam shows way for Philippine boxers

Paalam shows way for Philippine boxers

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Palaam led a flying start for the Philippine boxing team in the 32nd Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn, Elreen go face to face

Hidilyn, Elreen go face to face

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
After a three-silver medal haul by Rose Jean Ramos last Friday, it’s now up to Tokyo Olympics gold winner Hidilyn Diaz...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle turns back NU, nears UAAP crown

La Salle turns back NU, nears UAAP crown

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
DLSU pounced on an error-prone NU side as they forced a deciding fifth set when they pulled away with a 4-0 run punctuated...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle turns back NU, nears UAAP volley crown

La Salle turns back NU, nears UAAP volley crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
La Salle broke free from National U’s leash and snatched a thrilling 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 squeaker to draw...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Arevalo fades with 75 in Garden City Classic

Arevalo fades with 75 in Garden City Classic

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Abby Arevalo went on an attack mode in an attempt to post a creditable finish that however backfired as she stumbled with...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo retains SEA Games all-around gymnastics crown

Yulo retains SEA Games all-around gymnastics crown

2 hours ago
Carlos Yulo handily kept his individual all-around title and anchored the national men’s gymnastics squad to another...
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games golf: Hot finish puts Wong in the hunt; Filipina bets hobble

SEA Games golf: Hot finish puts Wong in the hunt; Filipina bets hobble

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Paolo Wong overcame a shaky frontside start with a blistering backside finish, birdying four of the last nine holes to save...
Sports
fbtw
Bren Esports boss cleared of drug charges

Bren Esports boss cleared of drug charges

5 hours ago
Bren Esports chief executive Bernard "Bren" Chong has been cleared by the Court of Appeals for his alleged involvement in...
Sports
fbtw
Pague routs Anasta to rule Brookside Open netfest

Pague routs Anasta to rule Brookside Open netfest

11 hours ago
Jose Maria Pague clipped Vicente Anasta with a superb all-around game, coming away with a 6-2, 6-2 romp to crown himself the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with