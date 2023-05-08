Obiena strikes gold, sets new SEA Games record amid rain

EJ Obiena catapults his way to another SEA Games gold.

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena erased his old Southeast Asian Games pole vault record en route to another gold medal in a rain-drenched performance Monday in the 32nd edition of the biennial meet in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Obiena cleared 5.65 meters — a new SEA Games record — to win his third career SEAG gold in a performance he described as “tough”.

A masterful performance by EJ Obiena brings Team Philippines to its nineteenth gold medal win at #SEAGames2023 in the Men’s Pole Vault Final, as he makes a new SEA Games record of 5.65 meters! #BidaAngBayaningManlalaro#TeamPHIsaSEAG2023 pic.twitter.com/2Qh9WvEoVP — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) May 8, 2023

Play had been momentarily suspended due to heavy downpour, but the 27-year-old world pole vault contender remained undeterred, pulling off successful attempts on his way to ruling the competition.

Obiena thus copped the Philippines' 19th gold in the biennial sports event.