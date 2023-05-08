^

Juico, Villaluna shine in CF Novice-Aspirants fencing tilt

Participants in the CF Dad’s Veterans Team Epee division include (standing, from left) Jojo Uy, Eric Perez, Leon Son, JP Deveza, Renie Boy Raguin, Eiffel Diaz, Anthony Chavez, Andre Soriano, Carlo Manuel, Jeff Uy, (front row, from left) Dexter Tan, John Paul Fernandez, Waylon Galvez and Hermie Boy.
MANILA, Philippines – Lily Marquitte Juico emerged as champion in the 12/10 under division in girls’ individual foil, while Andoni Gael Villaluna bagged the Under-12 boys epee title in the CF Novice-Aspirants Invitational Challenge on Sunday at the Canlas Fencing center in Quezon City.

Juico, daughter of Quezon City District 1 councilor Joseph Juico and granddaughter of former Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Philip Juico, won the gold medal in this meet for beginners with no international exposure.

The 11-year-old Juico edged Chloe Raguin, daughter of former Southeast Asian Games gold medalist fencer Harlene Raguin in the finals, 8-5. Johan Malones of University of the East/CF and Kaella Marie Mantiza of Mandaluyong Fencing settled for the bronze medals.

Gael of Southridge/CF, on the other hand, pocketed the gold in his category following a thrilling 10-9 win over Emilio Cauton of Oblation Fencing in the finals of the one-day tournament supported by Burlington Socks, Messy Summer Coffee and Pooped and Co.

In the featured side event, meanwhile, the four-man team of Leon Son, Eiffel Diaz, Jojo Uy and Renie Boy Raguin ruled the Dad’s Veterans Team Epee division with a 27-23 win against the team of Andre Soriano, Jeff Uy, Eric Perez and Bixie Meneses in the finals.

The teams of Dexter Tan, John Paul Fernandez, JP Deveza and Hermie Boy, and Anthony Chavez, Waylon Galvez and Carlo Manuel shared the podium for bronze medals in the event organized by CF led by co-founders Sally Aramburo and former national fencing team head coach Amat Canlas.

Other winners in the tournament were Ariana Licaros of CF/Woodrose in U-10 mixed saber, Gabriel Paul Rodriguez of UE/CF in U-17 men’s saber, Clara Nicole Yao of CF in U-17 women’s saber, Qody Reed Omengan of RF in U-12 mixed saber, Orelleus Leevi Chan of RF in U-8 boys foil, Juah Lee of Bladesmith in U-8 girls foil, Gabriel Chua of Xavier in U-10 boys foil, and Yingqi Lu of RF in U-12 boys foil.

In epee, Papina Marguerite Torre of CF/Waldorf won the gold in U-12 girls, Samuel Gatmaytan of Oblation Fencing in U-16 men’s, Brent Marcus Forster Alemania of RF in men’s Opens, and Caitlin Jamie Cruz of RF in U-16 and women’s Opens.

