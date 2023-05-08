Gomez takes over from Muller for Far East United

MANILA, Philippines – Brandon Hugo Gomez is taking over from Azkals goalkeeper Roland Muller for the Far East United squad that will be taking part in the TST $1 Million Winner Take All tournament from June 1-4 at the WakeMed Park in Cary, North Carolina.

According to Far East United organizer Anton del Rosario, Muller unexpectedly begged off for undisclosed reasons. With less than a month to go before kick-off, del Rosario had to scramble for a replacement.

The 27-year-old Gomez is the goalkeeper for the Los Angeles Force in the National Independent Soccer Association, a nine-team league.

The Force are currently in fifth spot with a 1-2-0 slate.

Gomez joins a team that includes former Philippine Azkals Stephan Schrock and del Rosario, Malaysian legend Safee Sali, Guam captain Jason Cunliffe who also played for Pachanga-Diliman in the old United Football League, Jonah Romero who suited up for Kaya, Indonesian scoring machine Greg Nwokolo, Thai player Charyl Chappuis, and Dutch-Indonesian Marc Klok, and Japanese defender Masaki Watanabe among others.

Far East United will be coached by Wales native Matt Holland.

The TST $1 Million Winner Take All Tournament is a 32-team competition patterned after the UEFA Champions League for seven-a-side football squads. Among the known football clubs participating are Borussia Dortmund, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Charlotte FC, Wrexham AFC, Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Tel Aviv, and Mexican team Club Necaxa among others.

Far East United is in Group D, which includes West Ham, Culture by Mo Ali FC and Dallas United.