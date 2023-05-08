^

La Salle turns back NU, nears UAAP volley crown

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 8, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — La Salle broke free from National U’s leash and snatched a thrilling 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 squeaker to draw first blood in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball finals last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers unleashed a killer 5-0 rally in the clincher to create separation then needed one last stand to hold off the Lady Bulldogs and move on the cusp of a successful revenge after a bridesmaid finish to NU last season.

La Salle shoots for the crown in Game 2 on May 14 while NU, which lost middle-blocker Sheena Toring to injury following a bad fall late in the game, tries to force a winner-take-all match.

Prized rookie Angel Canino rifled in 21 points on 19 hits and two aces to go along 14 receptions as La Salle clawed back from a set down to take Game 1 of the short best-of-three finals rematch.

Thea Gagate provided coverage with 17 points laced by four blocks, Shevana Laput had seven with Jolina dela Cruz, Alleiah Malaluan and Mars Alba adding six apiece in the Lady Spikers’ balanced onslaught.

Alba added 15 sets and Justine Jazareno had 16 digs with Dela Cruz chipping in 13 receptions and eight digs for an all-around brilliance.

“Bumalik lang po kami sa sistema namin at nag-tiwala sa sarili. Pero hindi pa po ito tapos. May i-improve at ilalabas pa po kami. Ilalabas namin at ipapakita na championship team din kami,” said Canino, a top MVP contender.

La Salle swept NU in their two elimination-round duels without a single set allowed but as expected found itself in a tougher battle this time with NU swinging right away for a 25-18 first-set win behind a searing 18-10 start.

With Alyssa Solomon joining the barrage, the Lady Bulldogs appeared headed to a commanding 2-0 win with a 16-15 lead midway. But Canino and Gagate refused to go down without a fight, willing the Lady Spikers to a crucial win to equalize.

Both squads once again traded punches in the third and fourth frames that cleared the way for an epic clincher, where the Lady Spikers proved to be the steadier team down the stretch.

NU star Mhicaela Belen put up 22 points, 12 digs and 14 receptions as Solomon exploded for 28 points in a foiled cause.

In the men’s division, second-seeded Santo Tomas eliminated No. 3 Far Eastern U with a convincing 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 sweep to end an 11-year finals drought and earn a shot at back-to-back champion and undefeated National U. Game 1 is set Wednesday.

