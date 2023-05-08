Obiena-led athletics team tries to surpass Hanoi haul

SIAM REAP – The big guns of athletics, led by Olympians Ernest John Obiena and Kristina Knott, go into action today at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh with the goal of surpassing the team’s medal haul in the last edition of the biennial meet.

Hoping to eclipse its five-gold, seven-silver and 14-bronze haul in athletics during the Hanoi Games, Team Philippines will be led by world No. 3 pole vaulter Obiena, who according to the news wire service Agence France-Presse is “perhaps the biggest favorite in any athletics event at this Games.”

Obiena, who will shoot for another stint in the Olympics (Paris 2024) when the qualifying window opens in July, has a personal best of 5.94 meters. But he doesn’t have to leap that high in these Games, where the SEA Games record only stands at 5.46, which Obiena also owns.