Bachmann sees possible Top 3 finish

PHNOM PENH – Five days closely watching Team Philippines in action have provided Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann the confidence that this Southeast Asian Games campaign will go on as planned.

“So far, I’m very happy,” said Bachmann after seeing the 840-strong contingent lurking within the Top 5 with rampaging host Cambodia and traditional contenders Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

“We had a good start and we’re all hoping sana ma-maintain,” he said.

At the rate the Filipino bets are going right now, Bachmann even sees a possible Top 3 finish.

“It looks like we’re getting there after all these golds are coming and wala pa doon sila (world No. 3 pole-vaulter) EJ (Obiena), (world champion gymnast Caloy) Yulo. I guess we’re going to hit that (Top 3) also. I’m just hoping the trend, our gold and silver (production) will continue,” said Bachmann.

He said he can feel the athletes’ strong determination to reap success here.

“They’re all in high spirits and willing to rack up those golds. As long as that continues, we’ll get our goal,” he said.

The former Alaska team governor and PBA 3x3 chairman is having a blast watching all the action especially in sports he’s not familiar with.

“You all have to remember this is my only first time. I’m only used to basketball. Now I’m seeing a full round of all sports so I’m very excited trying to go to our games,” said Bachmann, always seen seated on the stands with Pinoy fans.