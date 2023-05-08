New app tracks player progress

Data is the new king in elite sports. Metrics determine value and potential. Winning margins are measured to the thousandth of an inch. In every sport, progress, no matter how miniscule, has value. For example, the number of three-point shots juxtaposed with the number of shots taken just inside the arc determined the shooting philosophy of the current winning incarnation of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA. But how does an ordinary person, an up and coming amateur athlete, an aspiring commercial player, track his own progress without having to spend a fortune? A Singaporean group has a solution.

One week ago, the King of the Court app was field-tested via a one-on-one basketball event in Caloocan. With just a five-minute video of a player in action, the program can analyze tendencies and habits that a player himself or herself may not even be aware of. The free version of the app provides a template and basic information, while the paid version provides deeper detail and more features for a player to break down his own game.

“Basketball is always about teamwork, team spirit. But there is always the side of showmanship, individual performance,” explains Gerard Lim, the Singaporean developer of King of the Court. “We advocate for younger players. You can track scores, shooting position, shooting percentage, in-game stats. In phase two, you can track speed, the angle of your elbow when you shoot. Our eyeball is not just on pros. We widened our radar to people who are good in basketball, but might not get a chance to play for colleges or things like that. We are in other countries, but the Philippines is a country of basketball.”

While it is primarily being used for keeping stats of games played and players, in other territories, it is also used for training. KOTC can be a valuable tool for evaluating and recruiting players, even matching up against anyone else whose data is on the app. In the Philippines, recruitment is now a huge deal, and even professional player agents are starting to dip their fingers into metrics to see if a player is worth their time and effort. King of the Court is already being used in Singapore and Malaysia, and will be in launched in Taiwan and Hong Kong in the next few months.

“I got a list of start-ups looking for investors on a business trip to Singapore,” recalls Bryan Lu, a Filipino ad executive who invested in the app. “I liked KOTC. For one, AI is what everyone is talking about now. To have AI in sport is unique. And we know that the Philippines is a big basketball country. They (KOTC) came here before, but they didn’t know anybody. There is a lot of politics in basketball. There are many layers, unlike in Singapore and Malaysia. I can open doors in the Philippines. We’re targeting the grassroots until college, and inter-corporate players.”

Once downloaded, all a player has to do is take a video of himself playing. The app tracks his movement, shots, and other pertinent data. It is compiled in an easy to read format at the end of the game, providing a baseline and showing potential areas of improvement. It can be used to show strengths and weaknesses of an individual. KOTC is currently being modified for 3X3 play.

“This is what KOTC is about,” Lim adds. “We are about the basketball technology itself, using it to further enhance how the future of kids playing basketball will be like.”

In a world where more and more coaches do less and less development and expect players to come to them almost as finished products, King of the Court will be a great help to street players without the resources to hire professional coaches or trainers, or even attend paid basketball camps. In the Philippines, this will be a huge boost to the game.