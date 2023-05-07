^

La Salle turns back NU, nears UAAP crown

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 7:27pm
Angel Canino
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:14 p.m.) — The DLSU Lady Spikers recovered from being a set down twice en route to a five-set victory over the NU Lady Bulldogs, 18-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13, to move a win away from the UAAP Season 85 volleyball championship at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

DLSU pounced on an error-prone NU side as they forced a deciding fifth set when they pulled away with a 4-0 run punctuated by a Vange Alinsug attack error, 17-10, in Set 4.

It was also another error, this time from reigning MVP Bella Belen, which clinched the fourth for DLSU, 25-21.

In the winner-take-all fifth set, the Lady Spikers needed to stave off a 3-0 NU run that slashed the Lady Spikers’ lead to one, 10-9, after they took the four-point lead off of an Alyssa Solomon attack error.

But NU continued to suffer from its miscues, with Erin Pangilinan committing a crucial service error that gave the Lady Spikers a 13-11 lead in the fifth set.

Drama ramped up in the endgame as Sheena Toring suffered an apparent knee injury after landing on the foot of La Salle middle blocker Thea Gagate as NU was within one, 13-12.

But Angel Canino came up clutch with a cross-court hit to send DLSU to match point. While a Belen attack through the block saved one match point for NU, an attack error by Chams Maaya slammed the door on the Lady Bulldogs, who are now 0-3 against the Lady Spikers this year.

"Masaya na nakuha namin yung Game 1, kahit papano pinaghirapan. Siguro, talagang ginusto ng mga bata na manalo," said DLSU assistant coach Noel Orcullo.

"Since we're down two sets to one, noong fourth set kinapitan, hanggang fifth set. Sabi nga namin, makuha lang yung fourth set, kapitan natin yung fifth set. At least, pinakita naman ng mga bata na gusto nila manalo and yan yung magandang resulta, nakuha namin yung Game 1," he added.

Canino clinched Player of the Game honors with 21 points built off 19 attacks and two aces. She also had 14 excellent receptions.

Gagate, meanwhile, chipped in 17 markers.

Solomon and Belen paced NU in the losing effort with 28 and 22 points, respectively.

The Taft-based squad goes for the jugular in Game 2 on Sunday, May 14, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Earlier in the men's tournament, the UST Golden Spikers barged into the finals and earned the right to face the NU Bulldogs after beating the FEU Tamaraws, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21.

GBoy De Vega backstopped UST with 16 points while rookie Josh Ybanez added 15.

Game 1 of the finals between NU and UST happens on Wednesday, May 10, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

