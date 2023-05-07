Filipino spikers score breakthrough in SEA Games classification round

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine men's volleyball team finally ended their winless slump as they conquered Malaysia, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 24-26, 17-15, in the classification round of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Indoor Olympic Stadium at Phnom Pehn on Sunday.

After going winless in the group stages and falling out of medal contention, the Filipino spikers will now compete in the battle for fifth against Singapore on Monday.

The Philippines bucked a close loss in Set 4 where they had the chance to close it out in four sets as they tied the match, 24-all, but the Malaysians were able to score on back-to-back points to force the decider.

Jade Disquitado paced the Philippines in the winner-take-all fifth canto including the hit that sent them to match point, 16-15. An attack error from Malaysia then sealed the victory for the Philippines.

The Filipinos, who were silver medalists in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila, will attempt to finish just behind the semifinalists with a win over Singapore.

Singapore drubbed Myanmar in the other classification stage match, 25-23, 27-25, 25-22.

The Philippines will attempt to exact revenge on the Singaporeans who defeated them in the group stage, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18.