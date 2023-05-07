^

Yulo, gymnastics team swing into action

May 7, 2023 | 3:53pm
Yulo, gymnastics team swing into action
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes during the Men's Vault final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 6, 2022.
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Carlos Yulo and the Philippine national men's artistic gymnastics team begin their campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Monday at the National Olympic Stadium Marquee Tent.

Yulo, who is joined by Juancho Miguel Besana, Ace de Leon, Jhon Santillan and Jan Timbang, will vie for podium finishes in the men's individual and team all-around starting at 10 a.m. (11 a.m. in Manila).

Last year, Yulo, a two-time world champion, grabbed the men's all-around title and took the silver in the team all-around along with Cruz, Besana, De Leon, Timbang and John Matthew Vergara.

Unlike in last year's SEA Games, however, non-Cambodian gymnasts can only join up to two apparatuses, meaning a gymnast can only win a maximum of four gold medals, including the individual and team all-around medals.

The individual apparatus finals will be on Tuesday, May 9.

During the national team's two-hour evaluation at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex last May 2, Yulo said he will go into the competition ready to give his all.

“It is still a competition. I want to show what I can do in gymnastics even if I don’t end up winning everything,” said Yulo, who won five gold medals and two silver medals last year in Hanoi.

“I want to get the top award for the individual and team all-around. We want to get that.”

Philstar
