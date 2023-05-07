Bianca Bustamante posts first race win in F1 Academy

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine racer Bianca Bustamante logged her first-ever win in the F1 Academy as she ruled the grid in Race 2 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain on Saturday.

Bustamante, after finishing fifth in Race 1, converted her maiden pole to a maiden win as she led all the way and staved off Swiss driver Lena Buhler.

“I was just driving by feel that race, using all the experience we had gained throughout the whole week of testing. Starting on pole I was really feeling the nerves, knowing there were a lot of fast drivers behind me. The team gave me an amazing car today and I am delighted to take home my first ever career win today!” Bustamante told F1 Academy.

The 18-year-old was more than half a second quicker than Buhler with a time of 18:49.969.

MP Motorsport's Hamda Al Qubaisi, who won Race 1, finished third to complete the podium.

Bustamante became the second winner for PREMA Racing this season with Marta Garcia winning twice in Round 1 last week in Austria.

Garcia ended up fifth in Race 2 while their other teammate Chloe Chong finished sixth.

In Race 1, Bustamante was also the fastest among PREMA Racing as Garcia was sixth while Chong wasn't able to finish.

The Filipina will attempt to make it back-to-back wins, or at least finish in the points in Race 3. Bustamante starts fifth in the grid with Garcia on pole.

Race 3 happens Sunday evening, Manila time.

As it stands, Bustamante is 5th in the driver's championship standings with 38 points through Race 2.