^

Sports

Bianca Bustamante posts first race win in F1 Academy

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 2:50pm
Bianca Bustamante posts first race win in F1 Academy
Bianca Bustamante
F1 Academy

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine racer Bianca Bustamante logged her first-ever win in the F1 Academy as she ruled the grid in Race 2 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain on Saturday.

Bustamante, after finishing fifth in Race 1, converted her maiden pole to a maiden win as she led all the way and staved off Swiss driver Lena Buhler.

“I was just driving by feel that race, using all the experience we had gained throughout the whole week of testing. Starting on pole I was really feeling the nerves, knowing there were a lot of fast drivers behind me. The team gave me an amazing car today and I am delighted to take home my first ever career win today!” Bustamante told F1 Academy.

The 18-year-old was more than half a second quicker than Buhler with a time of 18:49.969.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by F1 Academy (@f1academy)

MP Motorsport's Hamda Al Qubaisi, who won Race 1, finished third to complete the podium.

Bustamante became the second winner for PREMA Racing this season with Marta Garcia winning twice in Round 1 last week in Austria.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by F1 Academy (@f1academy)

Garcia ended up fifth in Race 2 while their other teammate Chloe Chong finished sixth.

In Race 1, Bustamante was also the fastest among PREMA Racing as Garcia was sixth while Chong wasn't able to finish.

The Filipina will attempt to make it back-to-back wins, or at least finish in the points in Race 3. Bustamante starts fifth in the grid with Garcia on pole.

Race 3 happens Sunday evening, Manila time.

As it stands, Bustamante is 5th in the driver's championship standings with 38 points through Race 2.

RACING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee banners SEA Games 'redeem team'

Brownlee banners SEA Games 'redeem team'

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Joining Brownlee is Ginebra teammate Christian Standhardinger, Meralco's Chris Newsome, NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino and TNT's...
Sports
fbtw
Qui&ntilde;ahan pays dearly for &lsquo;ligang labas&rsquo; stint

Quiñahan pays dearly for ‘ligang labas’ stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
This should serve as a stern warning to one and all.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine triumphant with five golds

Philippine triumphant with five golds

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Debutants on Cinderella runs and an old guard on a sustained charge.
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn, Elreen go face to face

Hidilyn, Elreen go face to face

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
After a three-silver medal haul by Rose Jean Ramos last Friday, it’s now up to Tokyo Olympics gold winner Hidilyn Diaz...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam shows way for Philippine boxers

Paalam shows way for Philippine boxers

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Palaam led a flying start for the Philippine boxing team in the 32nd Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paghiram sa GCash mas pinadali, pinagaan
Sponsored

Paghiram sa GCash mas pinadali, pinagaan

April 22, 2023 - 11:30am
Ngayon, sa paglunsad ng GGives, GLoan at GCredit ng e-wallet app na GCash, mabibigyan ang mas maraming Pilipino...
Sports
fbtw
Paano &lsquo;di magwaldas ngayong pasko?

Paano ‘di magwaldas ngayong pasko?

By Mer Layson | December 15, 2021 - 8:00am
Narito ang mga pupuweding gawin upang hindi magwaldas ngayong darating na pasko.
Sports
fbtw
Kahit may pandemya, tuloy and deliber ng Pang-Masa

Kahit may pandemya, tuloy and deliber ng Pang-Masa

By Ronnie M. Halos | December 9, 2021 - 12:00pm
Frontliners din ang mga newspaper vendor. Kahit may pandemya patuloy sila sa pagtitinda para may mabasa ang masa.
Sports
fbtw
Viva Music & Artist Group Inc. at Believe, pinormalisa ang pakikipagsosyo

Viva Music & Artist Group Inc. at Believe, pinormalisa ang pakikipagsosyo

December 4, 2021 - 9:10am
Pormal nang lumagda ang mga liderato ng mga nangungunang kumpanya sa musika, ang Viva Music & Artist Group Inc. at ang Believe,...
Sports
fbtw
Kontribusyon ng Pang Masa &lsquo;di nabibilang sa numero

Kontribusyon ng Pang Masa ‘di nabibilang sa numero

By Joy Cantos | December 2, 2021 - 6:02pm
Minsan pa ay pinatunayan ng Pang Masa (PM) na ang kontribusyon nito sa hanay ng mga mamba­basa sa diyaryong tab­loid...
Sports
fbtw
SM Supermalls marks milestone with the first-ever virtual &lsquo;SuperKids Day&rsquo;

SM Supermalls marks milestone with the first-ever virtual ‘SuperKids Day’

October 20, 2020 - 9:00am
SM Supermalls and its kiddie shoppers across the country recently made history with the celebration of the first-ever virtual...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with