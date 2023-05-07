Gilas 3x3 bets settle for silver in SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — Both the Gilas Pilipinas men's and women's 3x3 teams fell short of their gold medal bid in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games as they stumbled in the championship match against separate foes on Sunday at Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The men's team faced the hosts in the gold medal match as they faced a naturalized-laden 3x3 team, 20-15. Three out of four players in Cambodia's 3x3 men's roster were naturalized.

Still, the men's team improved on its bronze medal finish in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi last year.

Meanwhile, Cambodia clinched their first gold medal in SEA Games basketball at expense of the Filipinos.

Over in the women's division, the Philippines also couldn't reclaim the gold as they were once again drubbed by Vietnam, 21-16, in the final.

With 18 seconds remaining, the Vietnamese nailed the game winner to repeat over Gilas.

The Gilas women had lost in their opening game of the tournament, 21-19, in overtime over Vietnam as well.

The women's team get back on the podium after finishing fourth in 2022.