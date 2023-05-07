^

Sports

Gilas 3x3 bets settle for silver in SEA Games

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 2:14pm
Gilas 3x3 bets settle for silver in SEA Games
Mikka Cacho
Cambodia 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Both the Gilas Pilipinas men's and women's 3x3 teams fell short of their gold medal bid in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games as they stumbled in the championship match against separate foes on Sunday at Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The men's team faced the hosts in the gold medal match as they faced a naturalized-laden 3x3 team, 20-15. Three out of four players in Cambodia's 3x3 men's roster were naturalized.

Still, the men's team improved on its bronze medal finish in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi last year.

Meanwhile, Cambodia clinched their first gold medal in SEA Games basketball at expense of the Filipinos.

Over in the women's division, the Philippines also couldn't reclaim the gold as they were once again drubbed by Vietnam, 21-16, in the final.

With 18 seconds remaining, the Vietnamese nailed the game winner to repeat over Gilas.

The Gilas women had lost in their opening game of the tournament, 21-19, in overtime over Vietnam as well.

The women's team get back on the podium after finishing fourth in 2022.

32ND SEA GAMES

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee banners SEA Games 'redeem team'

Brownlee banners SEA Games 'redeem team'

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Joining Brownlee is Ginebra teammate Christian Standhardinger, Meralco's Chris Newsome, NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino and TNT's...
Sports
fbtw
Qui&ntilde;ahan pays dearly for &lsquo;ligang labas&rsquo; stint

Quiñahan pays dearly for ‘ligang labas’ stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
This should serve as a stern warning to one and all.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine triumphant with five golds

Philippine triumphant with five golds

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Debutants on Cinderella runs and an old guard on a sustained charge.
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn, Elreen go face to face

Hidilyn, Elreen go face to face

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
After a three-silver medal haul by Rose Jean Ramos last Friday, it’s now up to Tokyo Olympics gold winner Hidilyn Diaz...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam shows way for Philippine boxers

Paalam shows way for Philippine boxers

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Palaam led a flying start for the Philippine boxing team in the 32nd Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDITORIAL - It could have been worse

EDITORIAL - It could have been worse

15 hours ago
You might have seen it online already; the video of several masked men leaving a car then forcing a man standing by the side...
Sports
fbtw

Kampeyon ang PDEA online services  

By Leo Lastimosa | 15 hours ago
Kasagaran sa akong nasuwayan nga websites sa nagkalainlaing ahensiya sa gobyerno di ikapasigarbo.
Sports
fbtw

Denied spousal petition

By Atty. Marco F.G. Tomakin | 15 hours ago
Berto filed a petition for his wife.
Sports
fbtw

The anachronism of royalty today  

By Atty. Josephus B. Jimenez | 15 hours ago
This is 2023, not 1523.
Sports
fbtw

Denied spousal petition

By Atty. Marco F.G. Tomakin | 15 hours ago
Berto filed a petition for his wife.
Sports
fbtw

What next for digital media, a.k.a. free online news?  

By Joseph Gonzales | 15 hours ago
With the closure of BuzzFeed News and the ubiquitous Vice set to follow suit into bankruptcy, what do these developments bode for local news sites like Rappler?
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with