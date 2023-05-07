^

Sports

Korean lass eyes breakthrough win in ICTSI Luisita Championship

Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 12:19pm
Korean lass eyes breakthrough win in ICTSI Luisita Championship
Kim Seoyun

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Seoyun hopes to feed on her strong runner-up finish at Caliraya Springs in quest of a maiden win on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, coming in as one of the top draws in the ICTSI Luisita Championship unfolding Tuesday, May 9, in Tarlac.

The 19-year-old Korean nearly toppled Pauline del Rosario in the last LPGT stop in Cavinti, Laguna three weeks ago, fighting back from four strokes down in the stretch to pull within one heading to the final hole. But she missed forcing a playoff with a flubbed birdie try, enabling del Rosario to pound out a one-stroke victory while on a break from the Epson Tour.

But going into the Php750,000 Luisita Championship, the fourth leg of this year’s Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit. Kim exudes confidence, vowing to dish out her best at the challenging Luisita Golf and Country Club course and against a stellar field headed by Harmie Constantino, Daniella Uy, Chihiro Ikeda and Pamela Mariano.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to play at Luisita. If I look at my condition now, there is a possibility that I can win,” said Kim.

She also crowded Rianne Malixi in a duel of top amateurs in last year’s Riviera Championship in Silang, Cavite but came up short by two despite a tournament-best, eagle-spiked backside 31 at the exacting Langer course.

Ready for big-time golf, Kim marked her pro debut with a tied for 23rd finish at Anvaya Cove Ladies International ruled by Bianca Pagdanganan last February then skipped the Visayan swing of this year’s LPGT to toughen up and sharpen her skills for the Caliraya Springs Championship.

She stalked del Rosario and trailed by just one shot after 18 holes, fell by four in the second round but mounted a fightback in the last 18 holes, birdying three of the first five holes then bouncing back from a three-bogey, one-bogey card from Nos. 8 to 12 with three birdies in the last six holes to threaten the eventual ICTSI-backed winner.

Her second runner-up effort also made Kim a lot hungrier coming into this week's battle, not just of shotmaking and iron play at one of the country's top championship courses, but also of decision-making.

“Thanks to God’s grace, I was able to finish the Caliraya Championship in second place and it surely bolstered my confidence,” said Kim. “I’m excited to show my skills again at Luisita."

So do Constantino, Uy, Ikeda and Mariano, ensuring another down-to-the-wire finish in the 54-hole championship put up by ICTSI, which also features Florence Bisera, Sarah Ababa, Gretchen Villacencio, Apple Fudolin, Rev Alcantara and Korean Yang Juyoung, along with amateurs Laurea Duque and Nam Eunhua, also from Korea.

Completing the cast are Sheryl Villasencio, Eva Minoza, Lovelynn Guioguio, Lucy Landicho, Majorie Pulumbarit and Kristine Fleetwood.

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee banners SEA Games 'redeem team'

Brownlee banners SEA Games 'redeem team'

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Joining Brownlee is Ginebra teammate Christian Standhardinger, Meralco's Chris Newsome, NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino and TNT's...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam shows way for Philippine boxers

Paalam shows way for Philippine boxers

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Palaam led a flying start for the Philippine boxing team in the 32nd Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn, Elreen go face to face

Hidilyn, Elreen go face to face

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
After a three-silver medal haul by Rose Jean Ramos last Friday, it’s now up to Tokyo Olympics gold winner Hidilyn Diaz...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas 3x3 sets up grudge match vs Thais

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Redemption-seeking Gilas Pilipinas men’s 3x3 came out swinging and swept its way to the semifinals of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium’s Elephant Hall.
Sports
fbtw

Lady Spikers, NU rivals open titular showdown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
The red carpet is set and with just a little breather, La Salle and National U go for each other’s heads once more in a fight for UAAP women’s volleyball supremacy.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alvarez batters Ryder, retains undisputed super middleweight crown

Alvarez batters Ryder, retains undisputed super middleweight crown

1 minute ago
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez made a triumphant return to Mexico, punishing John Ryder on the way to a unanimous 12-round decisi...
Sports
fbtw
SIBOL's&nbsp;Wild Rift Team assured of at least silver finish in SEA Games

SIBOL's Wild Rift Team assured of at least silver finish in SEA Games

By Michelle Lojo | 8 minutes ago
SIBOL's Wild Rift Team has secured at least a silver finish in the Wild Rift event in the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA)...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab NBA series leads

Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab NBA series leads

32 minutes ago
Anthony Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while LeBron James added 21 points to power the Los Angeles Lakers...
Sports
fbtw
BREN Esports eliminated from MPL PH playoffs

BREN Esports eliminated from MPL PH playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 36 minutes ago
BREN Esports has been eliminated by ECHO Philippines while Blacklist International secured the first Mobile Legends Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Qui&ntilde;ahan pays dearly for &lsquo;ligang labas&rsquo; stint

Quiñahan pays dearly for ‘ligang labas’ stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
This should serve as a stern warning to one and all.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with