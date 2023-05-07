^

Sports

SIBOL's Wild Rift Team assured of at least silver finish in SEA Games

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 12:35pm
SIBOL'sÂ Wild Rift Team assured of at least silver finish in SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — SIBOL's Wild Rift Team has secured at least a silver finish in the Wild Rift event in the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games after successfully pulling off a reverse sweep against reigning Wild Rift SEA Games champion, Vietnam, 3-2.

The team had started the day strong with a dominating performance against Singapore who they took down with a 3-0 sweep.

Vietnam also had a strong start, sweeping host country Cambodia, to reach the Upper Bracket Finals.

SIBOL started both Games One and Two strong, taking early and mid-game leads against the Vietnamese squad but in both games. A clash turned the tides against the Filipinos in both games, with Vietnam maximizing the advantage to take an early 2-0 lead.

According to coach Van "Vansu" Alfonso, as the team were backed against the wall, they looked into their draft.

“Nag-regroup kami and restrategize. Yung last two games na natalo kami na-figure out namin nabibigay yung comfort heroes ng kalaban so inayos namin yung draft namin.” said Alfonso to Philstar.com via an online interview.

He added: "Kasi kami, even sa ibang tournaments, sanay na kami sa 0-2. Pero nasa amin yung mentality na kaya namin mag comeback."

Unlike the first two games, Game Three saw a slow start on the side of SIBOL but they turned things around with strategic pick-offs starting by the eight minute, snowballing from there. An aggressive Game Four win evened out the series, reducing it to a best-of-one.

Dragon laner Golden "DemonKite" Dajao shared how he felt no pressure coming into Game Five as the team started winning.

"Yung Game 5 parang wala ng pressure [kasi na even yung series], ginawa na lang namin yung best namin kasi wala ng nagpipigil sa amin to do our best sa laro," said Dajao in SIBOL's live interview after the match.

SIBOL will wait for the winner of the lower bracket tomorrow for the Gold Medal match. Cambodia and Singapore will square off at 2pm (Manila time) with the winner facing off Vietnam in the Bronze Medal match at 5pm. The winner will face SIBOL for gold at 8pm.

ESPORTS

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee banners SEA Games 'redeem team'

Brownlee banners SEA Games 'redeem team'

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Joining Brownlee is Ginebra teammate Christian Standhardinger, Meralco's Chris Newsome, NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino and TNT's...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine triumphant with five golds

Philippine triumphant with five golds

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Debutants on Cinderella runs and an old guard on a sustained charge.
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn, Elreen go face to face

Hidilyn, Elreen go face to face

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
After a three-silver medal haul by Rose Jean Ramos last Friday, it’s now up to Tokyo Olympics gold winner Hidilyn Diaz...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam shows way for Philippine boxers

Paalam shows way for Philippine boxers

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Palaam led a flying start for the Philippine boxing team in the 32nd Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas 3x3 sets up grudge match vs Thais

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Redemption-seeking Gilas Pilipinas men’s 3x3 came out swinging and swept its way to the semifinals of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium’s Elephant Hall.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas 3x3 bets settle for silver in SEA Games

Gilas 3x3 bets settle for silver in SEA Games

By Luisa Morales | 1 minute ago
The men's team faced the hosts in the gold medal match as they faced a naturalized-laden 3x3 team, 20-15. Three out of four...
Sports
fbtw
Alvarez batters Ryder, retains undisputed super middleweight crown

Alvarez batters Ryder, retains undisputed super middleweight crown

1 hour ago
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez made a triumphant return to Mexico, punishing John Ryder on the way to a unanimous 12-round decisi...
Sports
fbtw
Korean lass eyes breakthrough win in ICTSI Luisita Championship

Korean lass eyes breakthrough win in ICTSI Luisita Championship

1 hour ago
Kim Seoyun hopes to feed on her strong runner-up finish at Caliraya Springs in quest of a maiden win on the Ladies Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab NBA series leads

Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab NBA series leads

2 hours ago
Anthony Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while LeBron James added 21 points to power the Los Angeles Lakers...
Sports
fbtw
BREN Esports eliminated from MPL PH playoffs

BREN Esports eliminated from MPL PH playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
BREN Esports has been eliminated by ECHO Philippines while Blacklist International secured the first Mobile Legends Southeast...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with