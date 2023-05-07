SIBOL'sÂ Wild Rift Team assured of at least silver finish in SEA Games

SIBOL's Wild Rift Team assured of at least silver finish in SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — SIBOL's Wild Rift Team has secured at least a silver finish in the Wild Rift event in the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games after successfully pulling off a reverse sweep against reigning Wild Rift SEA Games champion, Vietnam, 3-2.

The team had started the day strong with a dominating performance against Singapore who they took down with a 3-0 sweep.

Vietnam also had a strong start, sweeping host country Cambodia, to reach the Upper Bracket Finals.

SIBOL started both Games One and Two strong, taking early and mid-game leads against the Vietnamese squad but in both games. A clash turned the tides against the Filipinos in both games, with Vietnam maximizing the advantage to take an early 2-0 lead.

According to coach Van "Vansu" Alfonso, as the team were backed against the wall, they looked into their draft.

“Nag-regroup kami and restrategize. Yung last two games na natalo kami na-figure out namin nabibigay yung comfort heroes ng kalaban so inayos namin yung draft namin.” said Alfonso to Philstar.com via an online interview.

He added: "Kasi kami, even sa ibang tournaments, sanay na kami sa 0-2. Pero nasa amin yung mentality na kaya namin mag comeback."

Unlike the first two games, Game Three saw a slow start on the side of SIBOL but they turned things around with strategic pick-offs starting by the eight minute, snowballing from there. An aggressive Game Four win evened out the series, reducing it to a best-of-one.

Dragon laner Golden "DemonKite" Dajao shared how he felt no pressure coming into Game Five as the team started winning.

"Yung Game 5 parang wala ng pressure [kasi na even yung series], ginawa na lang namin yung best namin kasi wala ng nagpipigil sa amin to do our best sa laro," said Dajao in SIBOL's live interview after the match.

SIBOL will wait for the winner of the lower bracket tomorrow for the Gold Medal match. Cambodia and Singapore will square off at 2pm (Manila time) with the winner facing off Vietnam in the Bronze Medal match at 5pm. The winner will face SIBOL for gold at 8pm.