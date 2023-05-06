Bolden's late goal keeps Filipinas' SEA Games medal bid alive

Sarina Bolden (middle) celebrates after scoring a goal against Malaysia during their Group A matchup at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games held at the Army Stadium in Phnom Pehn, Cambodia, on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team forward Sarina Bolden scored on the last kick of the match to give the Filipinas the 1-0 win over Malaysia and keep their podium finish hopes alive in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games held at the Army Stadium in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

As the Filipinas were left frustrated by an Malaysian defense led by goalkeeper Nur Ezza Ashikin Abdul Razak all game long, Bolden converted on a set piece late into added time.

Sofia Harrison drew a foul near the edge of the box from the left flank, which gave the Filipinas a free kick.

Sara Eggesvik provided the cross that found Bolden's head as she nodded in the goal to salvage the Fillipinas' campaign after their 1-0 shock loss to Myanmar in the opener.

Now with three points, the Filipinas move up to second in Group A after all four teams have played two matches each.

Still, the Filipinas will do well to beat defending champions Vietnam in their next game on Tuesday and hopefully win big to steer clear of dropping out of semis contention by virtue of goal difference.

Only the top two teams in each group move on to the knockout stages.

As it stands, the Filipinas (0) are ahead of Myanmar (-1) due to their superior goal difference tiebreak. Myanmar lost earlier to Vietnam, 1-3.