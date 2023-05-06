Pinoy spikers end SEA Games group stage winless

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine men's volleyball team could not stop their struggles as they suffered another straight sets loss at the hands of also-ran Singapore, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18, at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games held at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday.

The Filipinos could not get anything going in a battle of winless squads as they failed to win even a single set in their three matches in the preliminary round.

Jordan Ryan Wong paced the Singaporeans who snapped a two-game skid before heading to the classification stage.

The Philippines thus finished with a winless record in the group stage for the first time since returning to the biennial meet back in 2015.

Still, the Filipinos will have a chance to salvage some momentum in the tournament when they face Malaysia also in the classification round.

Classification stage matches begin Sunday.