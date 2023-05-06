Gilas men sweep way to 3x3 semis

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 men's squad are headed to the semifinals of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games as the top seed as they walloped Indonesia, 21-11 (3:03) in their final Group A game in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Saturday.

The team, backstopped by Almond Vosotros, Joseph Sedurifa, Joseph Eriobu and Lervin Flores, dominated their foes in a redemption bid after settling for bronze in the last SEA Games.

The Gilas boys began their campaign with a 21-5 (3:10) drubbing of Laos in the morning, then they followed it up with a 21-13 (1:23) victory over Vietnam.

Gilas will face defending champions Thailand in a bid for the final on Sunday, 10 a.m. local time.

The Thais are represented by the same team that won in Hanoi last year, Moses Morgan, Frederick Lish, Antonio Price Soonthornchote and Chanatip Jakrawan.

Meanwhile, hosts Cambodia with its three naturalized players, face Vietnam in the other semifinal pairing.

The Gilas men's team join the women's team who will also be moving forward to the semis.

Both Gilas teams are looking to regain the gold after winning the tournament back in 2019, when the Philippines hosted the biennial meet.