^

Sports

Pague, Anasta meet in finals of Brookside Open netfest

Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 6:48pm
Pague, Anasta meet in finals of Brookside Open netfest
Jose Maria Pague

MANILA, Philippines – Jose Maria Pague and doubles partner Vicente Anasta both needed an extra set but pulled through just the same as they repulsed Eury Gaspar and Noel Damian, respectively, Saturday to seal a title showdown in the men’s singles of the Brookside Open National Championships at the Brookside Hills courts in Cainta, Rizal.

Pague bounced back from a second set stumble with a dominant fightback in the decider, carving out a 6-2, 1-6, 6-0 victory over Gaspar in their semifinal face-off in the upper half of the 64-player draw, while Anasta rallied from a set down to score 3-6, 6-1, 3-0(ret.) win as the fifth-ranked Damian suffered cramps in their side of the semis duel.

The top seeded Pague and the No. 2 Anasta dispute the crown and the top Php50,000 purse at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Pague romped off with straight-set wins over John Ayson, 6-1, 6-0, and Francisco Santos, 6-3, 6-1, in the second and third rounds, respectively, but faltered in the early going against Jude Caniza before pulling off a 5-7, 6-1, 5-5 (ret.) win in the quarterfinals of the Group A tournament backed by Rep. Michael John “Jack” Duavit and organized by Brookside Tennis Club president Allan del Castillo.

It was a sorry finish Caniza, who battled Pague shot-for-shot in the third set before cramping out.

Pague, meanwhile, recovered big from a second set loss in the semis with an imposing shutout win in the third set against Gaspar to arrange a face-off with Anasta, who hacked out four tough wins to gain a shot at the crown in the week-long event held under the PPS-PEPP tennis program put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Damian and Alberto Villamor earlier upended the top-ranked pair of Pague and Anasta, 6-3, 6-1, to advance to the finals of the men’s doubles against Elvin Geluz and Marco Macalintal, who trounced Junel Canal and John Sonsona, 6-2, 6-4, for a crack at the top Php40,000 prize.

Earlier, No. 3 Nilo Ledama, No. 4 Ronard Joven, sixth-ranked John Mari Altiche and the comebacking Alberto Lim took the early exit in singles play of the tournament presented by Dunlop and supported by Biyaheng Pinas Travel & Tours, Jalal Food PH and Mangangalugad Book Travel Stay.

Ledama yielded a 1-0(ret.) result to Mateo Rivas, who bowed to Damian, 2-6, 1-6, in the quarters; Joven dropped a 4-6, 1-6 loss to Gaspar in the third round; Altiche fell to Nicolas Gutierrez, 6-7(2), 6-0, 11-9, in the second round; and Lim lost via shutout 0-6, 0-6, to Kendrik Ng in the first round.

Meanwhile, action in the Legends competitions are ongoing while the juniors play will be held on May 11-14. For details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Garvo Lanete: Into the unknown

By Bill Velasco | 19 hours ago
The big story in Philippine basketball the past two years has been the number of young pros leaving the country to earn more by playing overseas.
Sports
fbtw
Rhenz Abando, Anyang drag Seoul SK Knights to winner-take-all Game 7

Rhenz Abando, Anyang drag Seoul SK Knights to winner-take-all Game 7

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Trailing by as much as 15 points in the third quarter, Anyang zoomed to victory with a huge fourth quarter outing where they...
Sports
fbtw
Casimero returns, fights Namibian at Okada

Casimero returns, fights Namibian at Okada

8 hours ago
Casimero is coming off a second-round knockout win over Japanese Ryo Akaho in his super bantamweight debut last December in...
Sports
fbtw
Rose Jean Ramos bags three silvers in Asian Weightlifting Championships

Rose Jean Ramos bags three silvers in Asian Weightlifting Championships

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Ramos, whose sister Rosegie also competed in the tiff, ended up in the podium of the women's 45kg category and finished second...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics spoil Embiid MVP moment, grab 2-1 playoff series lead

Celtics spoil Embiid MVP moment, grab 2-1 playoff series lead

8 hours ago
Jaylen Brown added 23 points and Al Horford scored 17 for the Celtics, who regained home court advantage with a second straight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Smart Omega, ONIC Philippines fall via sweeps in MPL PH playoff opener

Smart Omega, ONIC Philippines fall via sweeps in MPL PH playoff opener

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Smart Omega and ONIC Philippines ended their Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 run after...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC mentor reflects on coaching, finals MVP awards in rousing MPL Indonesia campaign

ONIC mentor reflects on coaching, finals MVP awards in rousing MPL Indonesia campaign

By Michelle Lojo | April 14, 2023 - 1:45pm
Making his debut as ONIC Esports head coach in the recently concluded Mobile Legends Professional League-Indonesia (MPL ID),...
Sports
fbtw
WWE 2K23 Review: Pro wrestling's premier video game is more refined and loaded as ever

WWE 2K23 Review: Pro wrestling's premier video game is more refined and loaded as ever

By Dean Allen Lance P. Maragay | April 12, 2023 - 3:43pm
WWE 2K23 is a fantastic addition to the series that provides a wealth of game modes, features and rosters that include legends...
Sports
fbtw
Super Mario: Nintendo's decades of star power

Super Mario: Nintendo's decades of star power

April 3, 2023 - 11:29am
Hollywood is having its second bash at sprinkling some movie magic on the "Super Mario Bros" video game franchise, three decades...
Sports
fbtw
Women starting to break barriers in male-dominated esports

Women starting to break barriers in male-dominated esports

By Michelle Lojo | March 29, 2023 - 10:06am
The once male-dominated industry has seen a shift to be more diverse and inclusive, not just in the back-end of the industry...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina voice actor successfully finds niche in gaming industry

Filipina voice actor successfully finds niche in gaming industry

By Michelle Lojo | March 22, 2023 - 11:08am
It had always been Vanille Velasquez’ dream to be part of video games and animation as she was a gamer herself.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with