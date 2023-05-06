Gilas women oust defending champs Thailand to enter 3x3 semis

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women's 3x3 squad eliminated defending champions Thailand, 14-8, to punch their ticket to the semifinals of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

The Gilas quartet, bannered by Jack Animam, Janine Pontejos, Mikka Cacho, and Afril Bernardino, recovered from an opening match loss against Vietnam with two convincing wins first against Laos then against the reigning gold medalists to finish pool play with a 2-1 record.

In a win-or-go-home situation, Gilas came out of the gates running as they built a five-point lead early, 9-4, after Pontejos drilled a corner triple with 4:42 ticks left.

Though the Thais were able to cut the deficit to just one, 8-9, with 3:28 remaining, they were unable to convert on any more baskets from then on.

The Philippines then built on their lead with five straight points to seal the victory and the second seed in Pool A.

In the earlier games, the Philippines dominated Laos, 21-6, to make up for a tough overtime loss against Vietnam in their first game of the tournament, 21-19.

Vietnam finished pool play at 3-0 and are the top seeds.

The crossover semifinals on Sunday will see Gilas face Pool B top-seeds Cambodia, who are bannered by naturalized players.

Vientam, meanwhile, faces Indonesia.

The Gilas women are looking to reclaim the gold after failing to reach the podium in Vietnam last year.

Meanwhile, their male counterparts are currently 2-0 with wins over Vietnam (21-13) and Laos (21-5). They will attempt to seal their place in the semis and their seeding when they face Indonesia at 5 p.m., local time.