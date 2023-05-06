^

Fil-Am Buntan TKOs Aussie foe in ONE US debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 5:04pm
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan emerged victorious in her first fight on US soil as she scored a first round TKO win over Australian Diandra Martin in their catchweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Buntan backed Martin to the cage wall and disposed of her opponent at the 2:34 mark of the opening round with a body-head combo that sent Martin down to the canvas.

Though the Aussie managed to get back on her feet, she was too staggered to continue on, forcing the referee to stop the fight and declare the quick victory for Buntan.

Buntan has thus won both her debuts in the two countries she traces her roots to, also winning against Amber Kitchen when she fought in Manila last December 3.

Buntan has now won two in a row after losing her title shot against Smilla Sundell of Sweden last year, where she failed to take the ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Other bouts saw Myanmar's Aung La N Sang defeating Fan Rong via guillotine choke in a second round submission.

Sage Northucutt, meanwhile, made a triumphant return to MMA with a quick submission win over Ahmed Mujtaba via heel hook after 39 seconds in the opening round.

Stamp Fairtex, for her part, folded Alyse Anderson with a knockout win in the second round.

In the co-main event, Rodtang Jitmuangnon knocked out Edgar Tabares in the second round to retain his Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Demetrious Johnson, in the most anticipated fight of the night, successfully defended his ONE Flyweight MMA world championship against Adriano Moraes via unanimous decision.

Johnson thus won their trilogy series, 2-1.

