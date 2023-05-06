^

Sports

Sabandal takes charge as Lastimosa-less Adamson takes flight in Filoil opener

Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 4:24pm
Sabandal takes charge as Lastimosa-less Adamson takes flight in Filoil opener
Joem Sabandal
Photo release

Games Sunday
10 a.m. - Faith College vs. CEU
12 p.m. - LPU vs. JRU
2 p.m. - San Beda vs. Perpetual
4 p.m.  - National U vs. Adamson

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson University and University of Perpetual Help got off to strong starts in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup courtesy of separate well-earned wins, Saturday at Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Joem Sabandal spearheaded the charge for the Jerom Lastimosa and Nash Racela-less Soaring Falcons in their 75-64 rout of St. Clare College.

The fourth-year guard scored 19 points, five coming in a 17-3 second quarter spurt that erased the Saints' eight-point lead from the first quarter. St. Clare regained a one-point edge early in the third before Sabandal fired 10 points to detonate a 20-4 blast for a 55-40 Adamson advantage late in the frame.

"Actually, si Joem ang stabilizer namin sa loob e. We want that consistency from him moving forward," said acting coach Gilbert Lao.

The Soaring Falcons maintained the double-digit lead until the final buzzer to overcome the absences of Lastimosa, on Gilas Pilipinas Men duty, and Racela, on a recruitment trip in the U.S., for their first win in Group 2 of the premiere preseason tournament supported by Filoil, EcoOil, Hanes, Akari, Reyes BBQ, BDO, Kalos Sportswear, and Molten.

Vince Magbuhos backstopped Sabandal with a 12-point, 10-assist double-double, while Cedrick Manzano contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

On the other hand, the Altas weathered a late storm by Clint Escamis and Mapua University for a 69-67 decision.

Mark Omega posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and led Perpetual in withstanding a 4-0 burst in the last minute by the Cardinals.

"Siya na yung wall ng Perpetual ngayon e, dapat panindigan niya," said head coach Myk Saguiguit.

Arthur Roque and Christian Pagaran also added 18 and 12 points, respectively, for the Altas to rise to the early leadership in Group 1 at 1-0.

Mapua and St. Clare tripped to begin their respective campaigns despite the best efforts of Escamis - who had 17 points, five rebounds, five steals, and four assists in his first game back in red-and-gold - and Ryan Sual - who had 13 points for the Saints.

BOX SCORES

FIRST GAME
PERPETUAL 69 - Roque 18, Omega 12, Pagaran 12, Abis 8, Nitura 7, Razon 6, Ramirez 3, Ferreras 2, Nunez 1, Sevilla 0, Barcuma 0, Movida 0, Boral 0, Gelsano 0
MAPUA 67 - Escamis 17, Bonifacio 12, Hernandez 9, Cuenco 7, Recto 7, Soriano 6, Garcia 5, Igliane 2, Dalisay 2, Agustin 0, Fornis 0, Rivera 0

QUARTERS: 17-16, 34-34, 56-55, 69-67

SECOND GAME
ADAMSON 75 - Sabandal 19, Magbuhos 12, Manzano 10, Erolon 9, Barasi 5, Colonia 4, Ramos 4, Yerro 3, Anabo 3, Montebon 2, Barcelona 2, Canete 2, Ignacio 0
ST. CLARE 64 - Sual 13, Estrada 12, Estacio 11, Galang 10, Kane 7, Decano 5, Ndong 2, Tapenio 2, Acosta 2, Lopez 0, Angeles 0

QUARTERS: 11-19, 33-34, 57-44, 75-64

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Garvo Lanete: Into the unknown

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
The big story in Philippine basketball the past two years has been the number of young pros leaving the country to earn more by playing overseas.
Sports
fbtw
Rhenz Abando, Anyang drag Seoul SK Knights to winner-take-all Game 7

Rhenz Abando, Anyang drag Seoul SK Knights to winner-take-all Game 7

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Trailing by as much as 15 points in the third quarter, Anyang zoomed to victory with a huge fourth quarter outing where they...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

By Dino Maragay | 3 days ago
Manny Pacquiao has been ordered by a US jury to pay $5.1 million (approximately P282 million) to Paradigm Sports Management...
Sports
fbtw
2nd gold for Pascua or breakthrough for Rodelas

2nd gold for Pascua or breakthrough for Rodelas

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
It’s a case of whoever wins, Team Philippines wins. And obstacle race gold medal rivals Mark Julius Rodelas and Kevin...
Sports
fbtw
Pencak background makes Derla kun bokator queen

Pencak background makes Derla kun bokator queen

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
On the eve of the Southeast Asian Games opening ceremonies, Team Philippines was greeted with the welcome news of winning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sportswear brand Gameville set to build high-end hoops facility

Sportswear brand Gameville set to build high-end hoops facility

By Luisa Morales | 12 minutes ago
Located at the heart of Metro Manila, the local brand plans to renovate the property and build two FIBA-certified basketball...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX terminates JR Quinahan's contract over 'ligang labas' stint

NLEX terminates JR Quinahan's contract over 'ligang labas' stint

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Quinahan was among a bevy of PBA players who were recently sanctioned by the league after playing in unsanctioned games, or...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle, NU collide for UAAP women's volleyball crown

La Salle, NU collide for UAAP women's volleyball crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Vengeance for the top-ranked Lady Spikers or mastery for the reigning queens Lady Bulldogs will be the stake between the battlelines...
Sports
fbtw
Indonesia double at SEA Games' Angkor Wat marathon

Indonesia double at SEA Games' Angkor Wat marathon

2 hours ago
It may not have the star power of a World Championships or the illustriousness of the Olympics, but the SEA Games may boast...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee banners SEA Games 'redeem team'

Brownlee banners SEA Games 'redeem team'

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Joining Brownlee is Ginebra teammate Christian Standhardinger, Meralco's Chris Newsome, NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino and TNT's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with