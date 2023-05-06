Sabandal takes charge as Lastimosa-less Adamson takes flight in Filoil opener

Games Sunday

10 a.m. - Faith College vs. CEU

12 p.m. - LPU vs. JRU

2 p.m. - San Beda vs. Perpetual

4 p.m. - National U vs. Adamson

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson University and University of Perpetual Help got off to strong starts in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup courtesy of separate well-earned wins, Saturday at Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Joem Sabandal spearheaded the charge for the Jerom Lastimosa and Nash Racela-less Soaring Falcons in their 75-64 rout of St. Clare College.

The fourth-year guard scored 19 points, five coming in a 17-3 second quarter spurt that erased the Saints' eight-point lead from the first quarter. St. Clare regained a one-point edge early in the third before Sabandal fired 10 points to detonate a 20-4 blast for a 55-40 Adamson advantage late in the frame.

"Actually, si Joem ang stabilizer namin sa loob e. We want that consistency from him moving forward," said acting coach Gilbert Lao.

The Soaring Falcons maintained the double-digit lead until the final buzzer to overcome the absences of Lastimosa, on Gilas Pilipinas Men duty, and Racela, on a recruitment trip in the U.S., for their first win in Group 2 of the premiere preseason tournament supported by Filoil, EcoOil, Hanes, Akari, Reyes BBQ, BDO, Kalos Sportswear, and Molten.

Vince Magbuhos backstopped Sabandal with a 12-point, 10-assist double-double, while Cedrick Manzano contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

On the other hand, the Altas weathered a late storm by Clint Escamis and Mapua University for a 69-67 decision.

Mark Omega posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and led Perpetual in withstanding a 4-0 burst in the last minute by the Cardinals.

"Siya na yung wall ng Perpetual ngayon e, dapat panindigan niya," said head coach Myk Saguiguit.

Arthur Roque and Christian Pagaran also added 18 and 12 points, respectively, for the Altas to rise to the early leadership in Group 1 at 1-0.

Mapua and St. Clare tripped to begin their respective campaigns despite the best efforts of Escamis - who had 17 points, five rebounds, five steals, and four assists in his first game back in red-and-gold - and Ryan Sual - who had 13 points for the Saints.

BOX SCORES

FIRST GAME

PERPETUAL 69 - Roque 18, Omega 12, Pagaran 12, Abis 8, Nitura 7, Razon 6, Ramirez 3, Ferreras 2, Nunez 1, Sevilla 0, Barcuma 0, Movida 0, Boral 0, Gelsano 0

MAPUA 67 - Escamis 17, Bonifacio 12, Hernandez 9, Cuenco 7, Recto 7, Soriano 6, Garcia 5, Igliane 2, Dalisay 2, Agustin 0, Fornis 0, Rivera 0

QUARTERS: 17-16, 34-34, 56-55, 69-67

SECOND GAME

ADAMSON 75 - Sabandal 19, Magbuhos 12, Manzano 10, Erolon 9, Barasi 5, Colonia 4, Ramos 4, Yerro 3, Anabo 3, Montebon 2, Barcelona 2, Canete 2, Ignacio 0

ST. CLARE 64 - Sual 13, Estrada 12, Estacio 11, Galang 10, Kane 7, Decano 5, Ndong 2, Tapenio 2, Acosta 2, Lopez 0, Angeles 0

QUARTERS: 11-19, 33-34, 57-44, 75-64