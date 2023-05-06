^

Sports

La Salle, NU collide for UAAP women's volleyball crown

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 3:06pm
La Salle, NU collide for UAAP women's volleyball crown
The DLSU Lady Spikers
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The red carpet is set and with only a little breather, La Salle and National U shoot for each other’s heads once more in a bid to claim the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball supremacy.

Vengeance for the top-ranked Lady Spikers or mastery for the reigning queens Lady Bulldogs will be the stake between the battlelines as the new age rivals lock horns in Game 1 of the heavyweight rematch Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Hostilities fire off at 4 p.m. featuring a full turnaround for the two squads after a one-sided affair in Season 84 in favor of NU.

NU then wiped out the entire opposition for a 16-0 sweep and its first title in 65 years. The Lady Bulldogs’ perfect run featured total domination of La Salle with no single set allowed in their four meetings including the finals.

La Salle this time turned the tide with a pair of 3-0 sweeps against NU in the two-round eliminations, which it hopes to carry over to the best-of-three finale.

“Hindi pa ito tapos. Mahaba (pa ang laban vs NU),” said assistant coach Noel Orcullo as La Salle made short work of No. 4 Santo Tomas in the Final Four to gain another shot at NU for the team’s 20th finals appearance.

“Tuloy-tuloy lang at dapat handa kami sa adjustment ng NU. Kailangang mag-improve pa at hanapin ‘yung mga pagkukulang namin.”

But the Lady Bulldogs are unfazed, albeit on the other end of the odds this time, as they’re out to prove that they’re still the defending champions for a reason.

“Finals na po ito at para sa akin, ibang usapan na,” said reigning MVP Mhicaela Belen, who led No. 2 NU to a four-set win over the fourth-ranked Adamson for another Last Dance stint.

“Talo po kami sa elims pero tapos na po ‘yun. Dito sa finals, back to zero na at dito papasok kung sino mas gusto manalo. ‘Yung mindset namin, kailangan nandun.”

Meanwhile in the men’s division, No. 4 Far Eastern U and No. 2 Santo Tomas collides in the next phase of the stepladder semifinals with the winner marching on to the best-of-three finals against unbeaten NU at 2 p.m.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Garvo Lanete: Into the unknown

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
The big story in Philippine basketball the past two years has been the number of young pros leaving the country to earn more by playing overseas.
Sports
fbtw
Rhenz Abando, Anyang drag Seoul SK Knights to winner-take-all Game 7

Rhenz Abando, Anyang drag Seoul SK Knights to winner-take-all Game 7

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Trailing by as much as 15 points in the third quarter, Anyang zoomed to victory with a huge fourth quarter outing where they...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

By Dino Maragay | 3 days ago
Manny Pacquiao has been ordered by a US jury to pay $5.1 million (approximately P282 million) to Paradigm Sports Management...
Sports
fbtw
2nd gold for Pascua or breakthrough for Rodelas

2nd gold for Pascua or breakthrough for Rodelas

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
It’s a case of whoever wins, Team Philippines wins. And obstacle race gold medal rivals Mark Julius Rodelas and Kevin...
Sports
fbtw
Pencak background makes Derla kun bokator queen

Pencak background makes Derla kun bokator queen

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
On the eve of the Southeast Asian Games opening ceremonies, Team Philippines was greeted with the welcome news of winning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sportswear brand Gameville set to build high-end hoops facility

Sportswear brand Gameville set to build high-end hoops facility

By Luisa Morales | 12 minutes ago
Located at the heart of Metro Manila, the local brand plans to renovate the property and build two FIBA-certified basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Sabandal takes charge as Lastimosa-less Adamson takes flight in Filoil opener

Sabandal takes charge as Lastimosa-less Adamson takes flight in Filoil opener

24 minutes ago
Joem Sabandal spearheaded the charge for the Jerom Lastimosa and Nash Racela-less Soaring Falcons in their 75-64 rout of St....
Sports
fbtw
Indonesia double at SEA Games' Angkor Wat marathon

Indonesia double at SEA Games' Angkor Wat marathon

2 hours ago
It may not have the star power of a World Championships or the illustriousness of the Olympics, but the SEA Games may boast...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics spoil Embiid MVP moment, grab 2-1 playoff series lead

Celtics spoil Embiid MVP moment, grab 2-1 playoff series lead

5 hours ago
Jaylen Brown added 23 points and Al Horford scored 17 for the Celtics, who regained home court advantage with a second straight...
Sports
fbtw
Casimero returns, fights Namibian at Okada

Casimero returns, fights Namibian at Okada

5 hours ago
Casimero is coming off a second-round knockout win over Japanese Ryo Akaho in his super bantamweight debut last December in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with