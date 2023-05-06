La Salle, NU collide for UAAP women's volleyball crown

MANILA, Philippines — The red carpet is set and with only a little breather, La Salle and National U shoot for each other’s heads once more in a bid to claim the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball supremacy.

Vengeance for the top-ranked Lady Spikers or mastery for the reigning queens Lady Bulldogs will be the stake between the battlelines as the new age rivals lock horns in Game 1 of the heavyweight rematch Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Hostilities fire off at 4 p.m. featuring a full turnaround for the two squads after a one-sided affair in Season 84 in favor of NU.

NU then wiped out the entire opposition for a 16-0 sweep and its first title in 65 years. The Lady Bulldogs’ perfect run featured total domination of La Salle with no single set allowed in their four meetings including the finals.

La Salle this time turned the tide with a pair of 3-0 sweeps against NU in the two-round eliminations, which it hopes to carry over to the best-of-three finale.

“Hindi pa ito tapos. Mahaba (pa ang laban vs NU),” said assistant coach Noel Orcullo as La Salle made short work of No. 4 Santo Tomas in the Final Four to gain another shot at NU for the team’s 20th finals appearance.

“Tuloy-tuloy lang at dapat handa kami sa adjustment ng NU. Kailangang mag-improve pa at hanapin ‘yung mga pagkukulang namin.”

But the Lady Bulldogs are unfazed, albeit on the other end of the odds this time, as they’re out to prove that they’re still the defending champions for a reason.

“Finals na po ito at para sa akin, ibang usapan na,” said reigning MVP Mhicaela Belen, who led No. 2 NU to a four-set win over the fourth-ranked Adamson for another Last Dance stint.

“Talo po kami sa elims pero tapos na po ‘yun. Dito sa finals, back to zero na at dito papasok kung sino mas gusto manalo. ‘Yung mindset namin, kailangan nandun.”

Meanwhile in the men’s division, No. 4 Far Eastern U and No. 2 Santo Tomas collides in the next phase of the stepladder semifinals with the winner marching on to the best-of-three finals against unbeaten NU at 2 p.m.