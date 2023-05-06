Sportswear brand Gameville set to build high-end hoops facility

MANILA, Philippines — A high-end sports center is set to rise at the previous site of Gold's Gym Sheridan as sportswear brand Gameville acquired the property to develop the local basketball community.

Located at the heart of Metro Manila, the local brand plans to renovate the property and build two FIBA-certified basketball courts, Gameville's first-ever sports shop, a sports-oriented resto bar and a 400-square meter high-end gym.

Photo release A 3D render of one of the two FIBA-certified basketball courts in the facility

Gameville Managing Director CJ Alcazar said that the brand aims to cater to the needs of many hoops enthusiasts in the country.

"Since 2018, we have been hearing the need for court schedules from many many of them. There is always a lack of schedules for athletes to train, leagues to operate and sports clinics/academies to run. We wanted to solve that problem. We wanted the courts to be available for everybody that needs and love basketball and volleyball," he told Philstar.com.

Gameville also foresees that the availability of such facilities will directly affect the demand for their product.

They also want to set themselves apart with a unique "vibe" or "personality" to the facility which opens its arms to the diverse basketball community.

"We also believe that the availability of sports facility has a direct impact on our sportswear factory. The more sports facilities we have, the more need for the sports uniforms will be," said Alcazar.

"Lastly, we wanted to bring “a vibe” or “a personality” to our sports facility because we believe this is how you build a culture and community of ballers. We want it to be cool, welcoming, and vibrant. This is how the whole construction and our staff training will be."

Hoopers can use the basketball courts with a rate of P2,500 per hour bookings. The high end gym will be in partnership with the Th3rd Floor team and will be membership-based.

The sports bar also plans to showcase different leagues in the country like the UAAP, NCAA, NBA, PBA, PVL, to name a few.

Photo release A 3D render shows the sports resto bar soon to be part of Gameville's facility

The sports shop, meanwhile, will be dedicated to accommodate team team uniform needs of interested patrons.

The 2,000 square meter facility is set to open in the second week of July.