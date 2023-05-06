^

Alyssa Valdez overwhelmed to have led 'empowered' athletes in SEA Games opening ceremony

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 11:20am
Alyssa Valdez bears the flag during the opening ceremonies of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
MANILA, Philippines — Alyssa Valdez bannered the flag for Team Philippines for the second time in her career in the Southeast Asian Games on Friday, as she led the all-female contigent of national athletes in the opening ceremonies of the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Before marching in the parade of athletes, Valdez bared that she felt a lot of emotions leading up to her duty as flag bearer.

"Very overwhelmed," Valdez told media of her thoughts ahead of the opening ceremony.

"I know for a fact that there are a lot of empowered women na makakasabay ko sa paglalakad ngayong gabi, and I'm just really inspired to share this with them and talagang motivated [ako] na talagang magbigay ng pride and honor sa ating bansa ngayong SEA Games," she added.

Valdez will also skipper the women's volleyball team for the first time in her national team career. And with the men's team already out of medal contention, the three-time PVL MVP will attempt to steer the Filipinas to the podium.

The former Ateneo standout is coming off of an injury which has sidelined her since December last year.

Now with the competition looming, Valdez vowed that she is making quick progress and takes pride in returning to action for the national team.

"I guess, it's really a big responsibility also to be back on court, representing the country and that's why I've really tried to make it to a point na talagang mag-double time and talagang, I'm just really thankful na binibigyan pa rin ako ng trust ng coaches, ng buong national team to be part of the team so, ibang iba." said Valdez. 

"Iba rin 'yung pakiramdam na unang balik ko, Philippine team agad 'yung lalaruan." she added.

Valdez and the rest of the national team begin their campaign in Group B against hosts Cambodia on Tuesday, May 9, at the Olympic Complex Indoor Main Hall.

32ND SEA GAMES

ALYSSA VALDEZ

VOLLEYBALL
