Rose Jean Ramos bags three silvers in Asian Weightlifting Championships

Rose Jean Ramos (in red jumpsuit) hauled the first medals for Team Philippines at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, Korea on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Rose Jean Ramos gave Team Philippines its first three medals of the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Korea, on Friday.

Ramos, whose sister Rosegie also competed in the tiff, ended up in the podium of the women's 45kg category and finished second in snatch, clean and jerk, and total.

The Filipina lifted a total of 161kg. Her best results were 73kg and 88kg for the snatch and clean and jerk, respectively.

Chayuttra Pramongkhol of Thailand ran away with the gold in the clean and jerk (100kg) and total (177kg). She also topped the snatch with 77kg.

Indonesia's Siti Nafisatul Hariroh completed the podium with a total of 159kg (71kg snatch and 88kg clean and jerk).

Other Filipino lifters competed in the Women's 49kg Group B, including Rosegie and Lovely Inan.

Rosegie lifted 84kg in the snatch, topping the category there, while she only managed 99kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 183kg.

Inan, meanwhile, tallied an identical total to Rosegie, built off of 80kg snatch and 103kg clean and jerk.

Saturday will see John Fabuar Ceniza compete in Group B of the men's 61kg.

But all eyes will be on Olympians Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando on Sunday as they compete in Group A of the women's 59kg as they attempt to inch closer to a slot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.