MPL PH: Blacklist, RSG send top seed foes BREN, ECHO to lower brackets

MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist International and RSG Slate PH have knocked down top seeded teams from the Regular Season, BREN Esports and ECHO Philippines, to the lower brackets after Day 2 of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 Playoffs at the SMX Convention Center on Friday.

In the first match-up of the day, Blacklist enacted their vengeance on BREN Esports.

The top seed, during the regular season had swept Blacklist International, 2-0, twice. It was only logical that the Hive would choose them as their opponents in the Playoffs.

But the Agents maximized their two week break to prepare, dismantling BREN Esports' draft during the first two games.

Deciding to ban signature hero Estes, BREN Esports managed to take Game Three but they seemed to have underestimated Jonmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna once again by not banning the hero in Game Four.

The decision proved fatal as Blacklist took advantage and converted on their second match point of the series to send BREN Esports to the lower brackets.

Meanwhile, the second match-up saw a battle of the champions as the reigning MSC champions RSG Slate PH took on reigning M-World Champions ECHO Philippines.

The disciplined Raiders took Game One and were leading in Game Two but when the first lord had spawned, the fight for the objective turned to the side of the Orcas who would eventually tie the series.

The Orcas would unleash mastery in a quick Game Three to move to match point but the reigning kings of Southeast Asia would not back down, taking a very close Game Four to turn the series from a best-of-five to a best-of-one.

Riding the momentum from a cardiac win in Game Four, RSG Slate PH controlled the map with their fundamental mastery and in-game aggression from Nathanael "Nathzz" Estrologo and John "Irrad" Abarquez in the winner-take-all Game Five, relegating the world champions to the lower brackets.

The MPL Philippines Season 11 Playoffs continue Saturday, May 6, with BREN Esports and ECHO Philippines facing in the lower brackets at 1 p.m. while the Upper Bracket Finals will see Blacklist International against RSG Slate PH at 5 p.m.

One of the two slots dangled for this year's MSC in Cambodia will be claimed today by the winner between Blacklist and RSG.