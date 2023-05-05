^

Lady Bulldogs grateful for early struggles en route to UAAP finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 4:44pm
The NU Lady Bulldogs
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – It may have been harder for the NU Lady Bulldogs in UAAP Season 85, but they have once again found themselves in the finals as they aim to defend their title and clinch back-to-back championships.

Contrary to last year, where they swept their way to NU's maiden women's volleyball crown, the Legarda-based hitters encountered much more friction this time around.

NU wasn't only tested but downed three times in the 14-game elimination round — twice by finals foes DLSU Lady Spikers.

After looking immaculate in UAAP Season 84, the Lady Bulldogs were showing chinks in the armor.

But now, the feeling of defeat lingers in their minds, and they're keen to never experience it again.

"Hindi siya naging madali like last season. Yung feeling po na natalo kami, dadalhin namin hanggang finals na ayaw na namin yung ganong feeling," said reigning MVP Bella Belen ahead of their best-of-three finals clash against DLSU on Sunday. 

"Yung down kami after natalo. Pangit sa feeling. Pangit yung game. Isa rin po yun sa panghahawakan namin," she added.

The Lady Bulldogs were first blemished by the UST Golden Tigresses, then they lost back-to-back to DLSU midway through the season.

Belen took the early wake up calls as a silver lining, thankful that it didn't come too late.

"Thankful kami na nangyari yun before pa lang. Kasi doon pa lang, naramdaman na namin kung gaano siya kasakit," said Belen.

"Ayaw na namin siya ma-feel. Pagtatrabahuhan namin lahat," she continued.

Game 1 of La Salle-NU is on Sunday, May 7, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

