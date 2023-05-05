Alessandrini says 'no regrets' on UST volleyball career

MANILA, Philippines – There were ups and downs, and everything in between in Milena Alessandrini's UAAP career with the UST Golden Tigresses.

The Filipino-Italian hitter emerged with a comeback season to cap off her run with the Espana-based squad, after the UAAP Season 80 Rookie of the Year battled with multiple injuries during her collegiate career.

Alessandrini was first hit with a shoulder injury in 2018 before going down with an ACL tear the year after.

Despite all the struggles, she was able to bounce back and give her one last shot for Espana.

"I’m very grateful. It was a tough season, tough year, and it’s done. I don’t have regrets. I did what I could do, all my best to represent UST." said Alessandrini after losing their Final Four game against the DLSU Lady Spikers on Wednesday.

"I really want to say thank you to the coaches for the patience and for really trying to improve myself, especially mentally. It was a long journey and no more UAAP for me, so thank you," she added.

Alessandrini underscored the impact of her time in UST, which she deems as a life changing experience.

"[It] was a wonderful experience. I really thank UST for the opportunity they gave me. Ups and downs, acads, school, UAAP, lot of things, but it was the best experience of my life because it changed everything from Italy to the Philippines," she said.

"I’m really happy to give it a try, because I’ve never been in the Philippines, so when I had this opportunity, I tried it. I really want to say thank you UST and the community, the people inside who are a part of all of us."

As for where she's headed next, the 6-foot-1 hitter will be focusing on recovery first and making sure her body is in the right condition before thinking about her future.

Alessandrini has the option of playing pro volleyball in the Philippines.

"I still don’t have plans. I think I will fix myself and focus on my recovery and condition, strength. That’s my plan for now," she said.

In her final year in UST, the Golden Tigresses finished fourth overall with a 10-4 record.