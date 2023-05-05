^

Sports

Malixi all primed up SEA Games golf medal

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 1:07pm
Malixi all primed up SEA Games golf medal
Rianne Malixi
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – Saying she’s neither one who dwells in the past nor worries about the future, Rianne Malixi is focusing on living fully in the present, giving a great deal of attention on the task at hand.

As spearhead of the national team setting out against the best in the region in women’s golf competitions of the Southeast Asian Games starting Monday, May 8, in Cambodia, the 16-year-old shotmaker said she is more than privileged just to don the national colors again while vowing to give it her best shot to medal.

“I’d say it’s an honor for me to have another chance to represent the country in the SEAG,” said Malixi, who debuted for the Nationals in the Vietnam edition of the region’s premier sporting conclave last year.

While she fell short of her target in individual play, ending up joint ninth, the ICTSI-backed ace succeeded in delivering the bronze medal in team play in stirring fashion, chipping in for birdie on the fourth playoff hole to beat Singapore’s Suanne Loh in match play format.

Along with 2022 SEAG teammates Lois Kaye Go and Mafy Singson, Malixi is more than ready to take on the best. While she targets a more productive campaign at the Garden City Golf Club in Phnom Penh, she also toned down expectations.

“There are chances of getting gold. But I won’t be setting expectations. I’ll be starting out fresh since I have been practicing a lot and devoted my time in prepping,” said Malixi, who primed herself up for the SEAG battle through rigorous training at Royal Northwoods Golf and Country Club in Bulacan.

The men’s and women’s individual titles will be disputed in stroke play format over 54 holes while the team championship will be played in match play.

Go placed fourth in individual play in Vietnam while ICTSI teammate Mafy Singson wound up eighth.

The Pinay aces, however, will have their hands full given the depth of the competing field, headed by the fancied Thais made up of reigning WAAP champion Eila Galitsky, Prim Prachnakorn and Nawaporn Soontayaphas, Singapore’s Aloysa Atienza, Jaymie Ng and Loh, Malaysia’s Geraldine Wong, Ng Jing Xuen and Foong Zi Yu, and Vietnam’s Le Chuc An, Than Bao Nghi and Doan Xuan Khue Minh.

Malixi, who ended up tied at 13th in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Singapore last March after sharing third place in the 2022 edition of the event in Thailand, actually nailed a fourth victory on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour in Iloilo last month. But she missed spiking her SEAG buildup with a victory in Japan after blowing a final round lead in the Royal Junior, one of the world's top-ranking amateur tournaments.

But the setback hardly dampened her spirits moving forward to SEAG as she buckled down to work to sharpen her skills while making the necessary adjustments that would guarantee a medal-contending performance in Cambodia.

“My past performances will not dictate how I will next week. I’m excited and nervous at the same time but knowing how much prep and hard work I have put int the past few weeks, I know I’ll do just fine,” said Malixi.

32ND SEA GAMES

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Manny Pacquiao has been ordered by a US jury to pay $5.1 million (approximately P282 million) to Paradigm Sports Management...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Chot set to reveal Gilas 12

Chot set to reveal Gilas 12

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Gilas left training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba yesterday, will take the day off to be with family today...
Sports
fbtw
Case not over for Manny

Case not over for Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
A California jury has ruled against Manny Pacquiao in a civil lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports Management for breach of contract...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines pays tribute to women in opener

Philippines pays tribute to women in opener

14 hours ago
The country pays tribute to women in sports when a female athlete-dominated Team Philippines marches during the parade of...
Sports
fbtw

16 high school teams clash in Girls Volley tilt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Sixteen of the best high school teams in the country take centerstage as Shakey’s launches the Girls Volleyball Invitational League Sunday at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPA sa Palawan posible maging bagyo sa weekend, tatawaging 'Betty' kung sakali

LPA sa Palawan posible maging bagyo sa weekend, tatawaging 'Betty' kung sakali

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
Posibleng maging ganap na bagyo sa loob ng dalawang araw ang low pressure area na namataan sa probinsya ng Palawan oras na...
Sports
fbtw
'Ramdam niyo ba?': Inflation rate bumulusok pababa sa 6.6% dahil sa pagkain

'Ramdam niyo ba?': Inflation rate bumulusok pababa sa 6.6% dahil sa pagkain

By James Relativo | 4 hours ago
Malaking pagbagal ang naitala sa pag-akyat ng presyo ng mga bilihin sa buong Pilipinas nitong Abril sa 6.6%, ayon sa pinakabagong...
Sports
fbtw
DTI: Suspensiyon ng taripa sa EVs maaaring makamit sa 9 na buwan

DTI: Suspensiyon ng taripa sa EVs maaaring makamit sa 9 na buwan

14 hours ago
Ipinaalala ng DTI na maaaring maipasa ang mga rekomendasyon ukol sa suspensiyon ng taripa para sa electric vehicles (EVs)...
Sports
fbtw
Junior officers ng PNP, sunod na sisilipin sa iligal na droga

Junior officers ng PNP, sunod na sisilipin sa iligal na droga

By Doris Franche-Borja | 14 hours ago
Matapos ang pagsala sa 3rd level officers ng Philippine National Police, sunod na tutukuyin ng PNP ang mga junior officers...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Wag mag-panic sa tumataas na COVID-19 cases - DOH

‘Wag mag-panic sa tumataas na COVID-19 cases - DOH

By Danilo Garcia | 14 hours ago
Nanawagan sa publiko ang Department of Health na hindi dapat mag-panic kasunod ng tumataas na mga bagong kaso ng COVID-1...
Sports
fbtw
42% pabor sa optional ROTC - SWS

42% pabor sa optional ROTC - SWS

By Mer Layson | 14 hours ago
Sang-ayon ang mas maraming Pinoy na gawing opsiyonal ang Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program para sa mga senior...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with