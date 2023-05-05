Philippine-led Far East United in TST Group with West Ham legends

MANILA, Philippines – Imagine former Philippine Azkals Stephan Schrock and Anton del Rosario as well as Malaysian football legend Safee Sali taking on the trio of former England internationals and West Ham legends Carlton Cole, Marlon Harewood and Matt Jarvis.

Between those three Hammers, they have a total of 249 club goals (including those from other clubs they have suited up for).

Cole played in 288 matches in the English Premier League. Harewood saw action for four Premier League clubs in West Ham, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton and Newcastle. Jarvis suited up for Wolverhampton, West Ham and Norwich in the Premier League.

But the Southeast Asian legends are no slouches themselves. The Far East United trio have about 150 club goals between themselves. And that isn’t counting Indonesian scoring machine Greg Nwokolo, Dutch-Indonesian Marc Klok and Thai star Charyl Chappuis among others.

Schrock, del Rosario, Sali and company are part of the all-star Far East United football team that will be competing in the TST US $1 Million Winner Take All Tournament in Cary, North Carolina from June 1-4.

Far East United has been drawn into Group D of this 32-team competition for what is being billed as the Champions League version for seven-a-side football.

Making up the rest of Group D are semi-pro team Dallas United and Culture by Mo Ali, the club put up by former Canadian soccer player, trainer (he has worked with Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and Paris St. Germain) and social media content producer Mo Ali Heydarpour and Brazilian center back Leonardo, who played with David Beckham and Landon Donovan with the Los Angeles Galaxy as well as the Houston Dynamo.

Each match in the TST US $1 Million Winner Take All features two 20-minute halves with a two-minute halftime break. Flying substitutions are allowed with indirect free kicks taking the pace of throw-ins. Should both teams be level after regulation, there will be 10 minutes added time with the Golden Goal in effect. If both sides remain deadlocked, one player from each side will come off every five minutes, resulting in 6v6, 5v5, 3v3 and so on until there is a winner.

The clock stops only for officials’ time-outs or injuries.

The top two teams advance after the group stages and head into the knockout rounds.