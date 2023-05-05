Smart Omega, ONIC Philippines fall via sweeps in MPL PH playoff opener

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Omega and ONIC Philippines ended their Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 run after being swept 3-0 by Blacklist International and RSG Slate PH, respectively, during the first day of the season's playoffs at the SMX Convention Center.

Opening the much-awaited playoffs was a match-up between rivals Blacklist International and Smart Omega. Though many were predicting a tough clash, the defending champions had no trouble keeping the barangay at bay, keeping their title defense bid alive with a 3-0 victory.

The second match-up of the day saw a difference in skill level as RSG Slate PH dominated ONIC Philippines, managing to turn the tide their way even when ONIC Philippines might have a small advantage in each game. In the end, the Raiders' mastery of the game's fundamentals secured the second 3-0 sweep of the day.

The exit places Smart Omega and ONIC Philippines at joint 5th and 6th place, a similar exit to Season 10.

Diggie hero ban

Though Blacklist International secured a statement win, the team lamented their struggle as the day before, the league announced a ban on hero Diggie, a favorite of the Agents, due to a game bug.

As explained by MPL Philippines, the bug is with the hero's lock settings and Young Again's passive ability, allowing the user to see the opponent outside its vision range.

"Diggie will be banned from the tournament until 16 May 2023. This measure was implemented to maintain tournament integrity and fairness — all teams have been informed ahead of the matches," the league said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

Asked about her thoughts on the ban, Blacklist International captain Jonmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna admitted that the ban has a huge impact on the team.

"Unfortunately, sobrang laking impact nun (ban) sa 'min kasi knowing all the teams na maglalaro ngayon sa playoffs, alam naman natin na Blacklist talaga 'yung pinakanakakapag-maximize talaga ng Diggie," she said during the team's post-match conference.

She added: "Personally, para sa 'kin medyo stupid 'yung bug para i-autoban nila nang ganun. Kasi simple lang naman 'yung bug eh. Bawal ka mag-skill throughout the game para lang magkaron ka ng vision sa isang hero which is competitively speaking, bakit mo naman gagawin 'yun. Para sa 'kin parang too much lang na io-autoban siya. Pwede naman i-restrict 'yung pagka-ban sa kanya katulad nung with Faramis na bawal lang siya mag-Fleeting Time."

Coach Aniel "Master the Basics" Jiandani said the team has contested the decision as they believe the bug doesn't have any competitive advantage.

Nakita namin yung bug. Hindi siya gagawin sa pro scene, parang ‘pag ginawa mo siya, useless siya. Kaya kinontest namin yung decision kasi parang di talaga siya dapat iauto-ban," said Jiandani.

The playoffs continue today, May 5, with Blacklist International going against top seed BREN Esports at 1 p.m. and RSG Slate PH colliding with M4 Champion ECHO at 5 p.m.