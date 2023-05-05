^

Sports

Kevin Alas' bro, 1 other Filipino picked for NBA Academy camp in Singapore

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 10:30am
Kevin Alas' bro, 1 other Filipino picked for NBA Academy camp in Singapore
Kieffer Alas
Photo from Kieffer Alas' Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipinos will be seeing action in the upcoming NBA Academy Asia Development Camp set in Singapore from May 8 to May 11.

Kieffer Louie Alas, brother of NLEX Road Warriors' Kevin Alas, and Irus Navarro Chua will represent the country in the camp, where 32 of the top male youth basketball players from 14 countries and territories in Asia will participate.

The camp will be led by NBA Global Academy Technical Director Marty Clarke and NBA Academy India Technical Director Scott Flemming, along with staff from the NBA academies in Australia and India.

Participants will figure in skills development, anthropometric and athletic testing, exhibition games, and off-court activities that promote cultural change.

Then, the top performing prospects from the camp will have the opportunity to attend future NBA basketball development camps, showcases and programs.

“The first NBA Academy Asia Development Camp in Singapore will provide top prospects from across Asia with the opportunity to learn from coaches with professional, collegiate and international coaching experience and put their skills to the test against their peers from across the region,” said NBA Associate Vice President and Head of Elite Basketball Chris Ebersole. “This camp is part of our broader basketball development efforts in Asia, where basketball talent is emerging at all levels.”

The activities will be held at the OCBC Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub.

NBA Academy Asia Development Camp builds on the existing grassroots and elite basketball development efforts across Asia, including the Jr. NBA, NBA Basketball School, Basketball Without Borders (BWB) and NBA Academy.  

Jr. NBA, the league’s global youth basketball participation program for boys and girls, has reached more than 40 million kids and coaches in Asia since 2007.

At the elite level, BWB, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program, has been held in Asia 12 times.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Manny Pacquiao has been ordered by a US jury to pay $5.1 million (approximately P282 million) to Paradigm Sports Management...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Chot set to reveal Gilas 12

Chot set to reveal Gilas 12

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Gilas left training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba yesterday, will take the day off to be with family today...
Sports
fbtw
Case not over for Manny

Case not over for Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
A California jury has ruled against Manny Pacquiao in a civil lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports Management for breach of contract...
Sports
fbtw

16 high school teams clash in Girls Volley tilt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Sixteen of the best high school teams in the country take centerstage as Shakey’s launches the Girls Volleyball Invitational League Sunday at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.
Sports
fbtw

Cavaliers, Magis near finale

11 hours ago
Three-time champion Armed Forces of the Philippines and Judiciary inched closer to a projected title clash after besting their respective rivals at the start of the best-of-three semis series in the 9th UNTV Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sibol Mobile Legends squad sweeps 1st round of IESF qualifiers

Sibol Mobile Legends squad sweeps 1st round of IESF qualifiers

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
Sibol’s Mobile Legends men's team asserted its dominance in the recently concluded Southeast Asia qualifiers for the...
Sports
fbtw
TNT gets the better of Ginebra in PBA Esports, too

TNT gets the better of Ginebra in PBA Esports, too

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Talk 'N Text kept mastery of rival Barangay Ginebra, this time in a virtual arena after completing a 3-0 sweep in the grand...
Sports
fbtw
Jessica Sanchez, Alisson Shore to perform in MPL Philippines Season 11 finals

Jessica Sanchez, Alisson Shore to perform in MPL Philippines Season 11 finals

By Michelle Lojo | 7 days ago
American Idol Season 11 runner-up Jessica Sanchez will perform her own rendition of Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Experienced ECHO Proud crowned first MDL Philippines champion

Experienced ECHO Proud crowned first MDL Philippines champion

By Michelle Lojo | 11 days ago
ECHO Proud is the first-ever Mobile Legends Development League (MDL)-Philippines champion after a dominant 3-1 performance...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine gaming scholarships up for grabs

Philippine gaming scholarships up for grabs

By Michelle Lojo | 14 days ago
Campus esports organization AcadArena, has announced a new set of gaming scholarships.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine esports gets massive boost with E-Palarong Pambansa qualifiers

Philippine esports gets massive boost with E-Palarong Pambansa qualifiers

April 19, 2023 - 4:40pm
E-Palarong Pambansa, a National Youth Commission-endorsed esports tournament circuit, aims to revolutionize the esports industry...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with