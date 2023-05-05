Kevin Alas' bro, 1 other Filipino picked for NBA Academy camp in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipinos will be seeing action in the upcoming NBA Academy Asia Development Camp set in Singapore from May 8 to May 11.

Kieffer Louie Alas, brother of NLEX Road Warriors' Kevin Alas, and Irus Navarro Chua will represent the country in the camp, where 32 of the top male youth basketball players from 14 countries and territories in Asia will participate.

The camp will be led by NBA Global Academy Technical Director Marty Clarke and NBA Academy India Technical Director Scott Flemming, along with staff from the NBA academies in Australia and India.

Participants will figure in skills development, anthropometric and athletic testing, exhibition games, and off-court activities that promote cultural change.

Then, the top performing prospects from the camp will have the opportunity to attend future NBA basketball development camps, showcases and programs.

“The first NBA Academy Asia Development Camp in Singapore will provide top prospects from across Asia with the opportunity to learn from coaches with professional, collegiate and international coaching experience and put their skills to the test against their peers from across the region,” said NBA Associate Vice President and Head of Elite Basketball Chris Ebersole. “This camp is part of our broader basketball development efforts in Asia, where basketball talent is emerging at all levels.”

The activities will be held at the OCBC Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub.

NBA Academy Asia Development Camp builds on the existing grassroots and elite basketball development efforts across Asia, including the Jr. NBA, NBA Basketball School, Basketball Without Borders (BWB) and NBA Academy.

Jr. NBA, the league’s global youth basketball participation program for boys and girls, has reached more than 40 million kids and coaches in Asia since 2007.

At the elite level, BWB, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program, has been held in Asia 12 times.